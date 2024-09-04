14 Tigers Headed to NHL Rookie Camps

September 4, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







Medicine Hat, AB - The Medicine Hat Tigers announced today that 14 players (12 current, 2 former) have been invited to attend NHL rookie camps. This includes Brayden Boehm (EDM), Shane Smith (VGK), Veeti Väisänen (UTA), Oasiz Wiesblatt (WSH), Nate Corbet (EDM), Bryce Pickford (COL), Josh Van Mulligen (DET), Hunter St. Martin (FLA), Ryder Ritchie (MIN), Andrew Basha (CGY), Cayden Lindstrom (CBJ), Niilopekka Muhonen (DAL), Rhett Parsons (TOR), and Bogdans Hodass (MIN).

This impressive list of players reflects the Tigers' strong development program and the organization's commitment to nurturing future NHL talent. Each of these athletes will have the opportunity to showcase their skills and compete against some of the best young talent in hockey.

The NHL rookie camps provide a crucial platform for these players to demonstrate their readiness for professional hockey and a taste of the professional hockey environment.

As these players head to their respective NHL camps, the Medicine Hat Tigers community will be cheering them on and celebrating their accomplishments. The future looks bright for these promising talents, and their participation in these rookie camps is a significant milestone in their hockey journeys.

