Oil Kings 2024-2025 Pre-Season Roster
September 4, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Edmonton Oil Kings News Release
Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings have announced their roster heading into the 2024 Pre-Season.
The roster features 19 forwards, 10 defencemen, and 4 goaltenders as the Oil Kings will play four pre-season games.
Pre-Season Roster
Pre-Season Schedule:
September 7 - v.s. Prince George Cougars - Edson, Alta.
September 8 - @ Prince George Cougars - Edson, Alta.
September 14 - v.s. Red Deer Rebels - Morinville, AB
September 15 - @ Calgary Hitmen - Siksika, AB
The regular season kicks off on September 20 when the Oil Kings visit the Lethbridge Hurricanes. The Oil Kings Home Opener is on September 28 at 2 p.m. against the Calgary Hitmen and tickets are on sale now.
The Oil Kings are Edmonton's first choice for family fun with great seats starting at $20 and season seats for as low as $9 per-game for an entire season of thrilling WHL action!
2024-25 Season Seats are on sale now!
Head to OilKings.ca to secure your seat today!
• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...
Western Hockey League Stories from September 4, 2024
- Raiders Take Preseason Opener 4-1 Over Saskatoon - Prince Albert Raiders
- Blades Sign 2008-Born Forward Triston Mitchell-McElhone to WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement - Saskatoon Blades
- Oil Kings 2024-2025 Pre-Season Roster - Edmonton Oil Kings
- T-Birds Sign Ethan Creran to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement - Seattle Thunderbirds
- Pats Ink Lacelle - Regina Pats
- 14 Tigers Headed to NHL Rookie Camps - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Cougars Sign Ethan Hamilton to WHL Scholarship and Prospect Agreement - Prince George Cougars
- Chiefs Trim Training Camp Roster Down to 25 Players for Preseason - Spokane Chiefs
- Rockets Preparing For Pre-Season Games This Weekend With Kamloops - Kelowna Rockets
- Wheat Kings Announce 30-Man Pre-Season Roster - Brandon Wheat Kings
- Cougars Trim Pre-Season Roster to 27 Players - Prince George Cougars
- Victoria Royals Announce Preseason Roster - Victoria Royals
- Broncos Rookies Kick-Off Pre-Season in Regina - Swift Current Broncos
- Raiders Sign Obobaifo to WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement - Prince Albert Raiders
- Howe and Vaughan Twins to Attend NHL Camps this September - Regina Pats
- Tigers Open the Pre-Season with a 4-1 Loss in Lethbridge - Medicine Hat Tigers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Edmonton Oil Kings Stories
- Oil Kings 2024-2025 Pre-Season Roster
- Oil Kings Sign Anderson to WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement
- Team White Storms Back to Take 2024 Bob McGill Cup
- 2023 First Round Picks Pushing for Spots in 2024/2025
- MacKenzie Feeling Healthy and Confident Heading into Season