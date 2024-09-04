Oil Kings 2024-2025 Pre-Season Roster

September 4, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings have announced their roster heading into the 2024 Pre-Season.

The roster features 19 forwards, 10 defencemen, and 4 goaltenders as the Oil Kings will play four pre-season games.

Pre-Season Schedule:

September 7 - v.s. Prince George Cougars - Edson, Alta.

September 8 - @ Prince George Cougars - Edson, Alta.

September 14 - v.s. Red Deer Rebels - Morinville, AB

September 15 - @ Calgary Hitmen - Siksika, AB

The regular season kicks off on September 20 when the Oil Kings visit the Lethbridge Hurricanes. The Oil Kings Home Opener is on September 28 at 2 p.m. against the Calgary Hitmen and tickets are on sale now.

