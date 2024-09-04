Howe and Vaughan Twins to Attend NHL Camps this September

Regina, Sask. - Three Regina Pats players will be heading to NHL Rookie Camps this September as Tanner Howe will join the Pittsburgh Penguins camp, Corbin Vaughan will attend the LA Kings Rookie Camp, and Jaxsin Vaughan will take part in the Anaheim Ducks Rookie Faceoff.

Howe, 18, was selected 46th overall by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2024 NHL Draft on June 29. The Prince Albert, Sask. product completed his fourth season with the Regiment in 2023-24, leading the Pats goals (28), assists (49), points (77), power play points (23) and games this past season, playing in all 68 games for the first time in his career.

The Penguins announced on Wednesday, July 10 the signing of Howe to a three-year, entry-level contract.

The 5-foot-11, 182 lb. left-shot forward who plays both left wing and centre hit the 200 game mark near the end of the season and has missed just one game over the last two seasons. The first-year captain now ranks T-65th in franchise history in games (207), 57th in goals (92), 34th in assists (141) and T-44th in points (233). For a second straight season, Howe reached 49 assists as well as 20+ goals for a third season, and the 60+ point mark for a third straight year.

Howe has represented Team Canada twice at the World Under-18 Championship in 2022 and in 2023, winning a bronze medal in 2023. He also helped Canada to a Hlinka Gretzky Cup gold medal in 2022. Howe became the eighth Pats player all-time selected by the Penguins, joining Ron Snell (1968), Rob Laird (1974), Rick Uhrich (1974), Dave Goertz (1983), Kevin Clemens (1985), Jamie Heward (1989) and Boyd Kane (1996).

The Vaughan's, 18, finished their second season with the Pats in 2023-24 after completing their 16-year-old season with the club in 2022-23, where both played in 50+ games. Last season, Corbin has tallied eight points (4G-4A) in 33 games while his brother Jaxsin has picked up 25 points (15G-10A) in 59 contests. Hailing from Merritt, B.C., the twins were selected nine picks apart in the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft with Jaxsin going 21st overall and Corbin 30th overall. This will be Corbin's second crack at LA's camp, as he joined their summer development camp in July. Meanwhile, Jaxsin will attend an NHL Rookie Camp for the first time.

