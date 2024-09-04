Cougars Sign Ethan Hamilton to WHL Scholarship and Prospect Agreement
September 4, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Prince George Cougars News Release
PRINCE GEORGE, BC - The Prince George Cougars have signed forward Ethan Hamilton ('08) to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.
Hamilton was selected in the fifth round, 103rd overall by the Cougars in the 2023 WHL Prospect's Draft. The Lanigan, SK product spent the 2023-24 season with the Saskatoon Blazers U18 program where he collected 19 points (7-12-19) in 40 games played. In the post-season, Hamilton contributed three points (2-1-3) in 10 games.
"Ethan came prepared to training camp to try and make our team," said Director of Scouting Bob Simmonds. "His performance at camp was very strong. His skating was strong, and he really spent a lot of time training this summer and it showed at camp. He earned this agreement, and we are happy to add him into the fold."
The Cougars would like to congratulate Ethan and his family on achieving this milestone!
