Pats Ink Lacelle

September 4, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Regina Pats News Release







Regina, Sask. - The Regina Pats Hockey Club is pleased to announce the signing of 2007-born forward Kristian Lacelle to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

"Kristian is a strong, two-way forward who's played on successful teams, and brings certain intangibles that help teams win," said Regina Pats VP, Hockey Operations and GM Alan Millar.

Lacelle, 16, recorded 22 points (10G-12A) in 36 games in 2023-24 with the Saskatoon Blazers U18 AAA team. The Saskatoon, Sask. product added seven points in 10 playoff games, helping the Blazers to their second straight provincial championship. The 5-foot-8, 170 lb. right-shot forward was listed by the Pats during the 2022-23 season where he totaled 27 points (12G-15A) in 31 games for Saskatoon River Kings U18 AA program, including 17 points (8G-9A) in 14 playoff games.

