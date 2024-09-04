Broncos Rookies Kick-Off Pre-Season in Regina

September 4, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







Swift Current, SK - The 2024 WHL Pre-Season schedule kicks off for the Swift Current Broncos as they travel to Regina to face the Pats in an all Rookie Game Wednesday night.

This will be the only meeting of the pre-season between the two clubs during their five game exhibition schedule. Swift Current closed out their Training Camp Tuesday afternoon with their Blue & White game where Team White defeated Blue 2-1. The Broncos had a 1-1-2 record in the 2023 pre-season.

The Pats open their pre-season schedule which will include two games against the Moose Jaw Warriors and the Brandon Wheats closing out on September 14.

Tonight will be the first of seven meetings between the Pats and Broncos including six regular season meetings coming up in the 2024-25 Regular Season. The Broncos were 5-0-1 against the Pats in the 2023-24 campaign.

VS. PATS: Tonight will be the first meeting between the Broncos and Pats during the pre-season schedule. The Broncos posted a record of 5-0-1-0 in six meetings against the Pats during the 2023-2024 regular season while going 2-0-0-1 on the road. The two teams will meet six times during the 2024-2025 regular season.

2024-2025 REGULAR SEASON SERIES

October 11//2024 - at Regina

November 2//2024 - at Swift Current

November 22/2024 - at Swift Current

February 21//2025 - at Swift Current

March 15//2025 - at Regina

March 18/2025 - at Regina

2023-2024 REGULAR SEASON SERIES

October 23//2023 - at Swift Current (2-1 SC)

November 17/2023 - at Swift Current (5-2 SC)

December 2/2023 - at Regina (6-5 SO REG)

February 2/2024 - at Regina (3-0 SC)

February 16//2024 - at Regina (7-2 SC)

February 17/2024 - at Swift Current (6-2 SC)

2024 Pre-Season Schedule:

Game 1 - Wed, Sept. 4th - Swift Current vs. Regina - 7:00pm (Brandt Centre)

Game 2 - Thur, Sept. 5th - Prince Albert at Swift Current - 7:00pm (innovationPlex)

Game 3 - Sat, Sept. 7th - Swift Current vs. Prince Albert - 7:00pm (Art Hauser Centre)

Game 4 - Fri, Sept. 14th - Moose Jaw at Swift Current - 7:00pm (innovationPlex)

Game 5 - Sat, Sept 15th - Swift Current at Moose Jaw - 7:00pm (Moose Jaw Events Centre)

2024 PRE-SEASON STATS LEADERS:

Goals (0) - N/A

Assists (0) - N/A

Points (0) - N/A

PIMS (0) - N/A

Plus/Minus (0) - N/A

Wins (0) - N/A

Shutouts (0) - N/A

Save % (.000) - N/A

Goals Against Average (0.00) - N/A

2023-2024 REGULAR SEASON STATS LEADERS:

Goals (43) - Conor Geekie

Assists (56) - Conor Geekie

Points (99) - Conor Geekie

PIMS (73) - Ryan McCleary

Plus/Minus (+51) - Conor Geekie

Wins (25) - Reid Dyck

Shutouts (2) - Reid Dyck

Save % (.911) - Reid Dyck

Goals Against Average (2.70) - Reid Dyck

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from September 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.