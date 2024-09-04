Blades Sign 2008-Born Forward Triston Mitchell-McElhone to WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement

September 4, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Saskatoon Blades News Release







Saskatoon, SK - The Saskatoon Blades are happy to announce the signing of 2008-born forward Triston Mitchell-McElhone to a Western Hockey League (WHL) Scholarship and Development Agreement.

The Flaxcombe, SK product was selected by the Blades in the 11th-round (239 overall) of the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft.

"Triston is a player who is coming off a really impressive U18 rookie season and made an immensely strong impression through our training camp," said Blades director of scouting, Dan Tencer, "He brings a complete combination of size, power, and intelligence and is capable of playing down the middle or on the wing.

The 6-foot-2 centre suited up in 44 games with the SMAAAHL's Swift Current Legionnaires and scored 13 goals, 20 assists, and 33 points. Mitchell-McElhone scored another goal and assist in eight playoff games, along with ten penalty minutes. The left-handed shot also scored two goals in four games last weekend at Saskatoon Blades Training Camp.

"He is one of the hardest working players I've ever individually come across and makes his presence known every time he steps on the ice," said Tencer, "We anticipate him playing a very key role for us and making life difficult for the opposition in a variety of ways."

The Blades want to welcome the Mitchell-McElhone family to Blade City and look forward to working with Triston on the next step in his hockey career.

