Blades Sign 2008-Born Forward Triston Mitchell-McElhone to WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement
September 4, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Saskatoon Blades News Release
Saskatoon, SK - The Saskatoon Blades are happy to announce the signing of 2008-born forward Triston Mitchell-McElhone to a Western Hockey League (WHL) Scholarship and Development Agreement.
The Flaxcombe, SK product was selected by the Blades in the 11th-round (239 overall) of the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft.
"Triston is a player who is coming off a really impressive U18 rookie season and made an immensely strong impression through our training camp," said Blades director of scouting, Dan Tencer, "He brings a complete combination of size, power, and intelligence and is capable of playing down the middle or on the wing.
The 6-foot-2 centre suited up in 44 games with the SMAAAHL's Swift Current Legionnaires and scored 13 goals, 20 assists, and 33 points. Mitchell-McElhone scored another goal and assist in eight playoff games, along with ten penalty minutes. The left-handed shot also scored two goals in four games last weekend at Saskatoon Blades Training Camp.
"He is one of the hardest working players I've ever individually come across and makes his presence known every time he steps on the ice," said Tencer, "We anticipate him playing a very key role for us and making life difficult for the opposition in a variety of ways."
The Blades want to welcome the Mitchell-McElhone family to Blade City and look forward to working with Triston on the next step in his hockey career.
• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...
Western Hockey League Stories from September 4, 2024
- Raiders Take Preseason Opener 4-1 Over Saskatoon - Prince Albert Raiders
- Blades Sign 2008-Born Forward Triston Mitchell-McElhone to WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement - Saskatoon Blades
- Oil Kings 2024-2025 Pre-Season Roster - Edmonton Oil Kings
- T-Birds Sign Ethan Creran to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement - Seattle Thunderbirds
- Pats Ink Lacelle - Regina Pats
- 14 Tigers Headed to NHL Rookie Camps - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Cougars Sign Ethan Hamilton to WHL Scholarship and Prospect Agreement - Prince George Cougars
- Chiefs Trim Training Camp Roster Down to 25 Players for Preseason - Spokane Chiefs
- Rockets Preparing For Pre-Season Games This Weekend With Kamloops - Kelowna Rockets
- Wheat Kings Announce 30-Man Pre-Season Roster - Brandon Wheat Kings
- Cougars Trim Pre-Season Roster to 27 Players - Prince George Cougars
- Victoria Royals Announce Preseason Roster - Victoria Royals
- Broncos Rookies Kick-Off Pre-Season in Regina - Swift Current Broncos
- Raiders Sign Obobaifo to WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement - Prince Albert Raiders
- Howe and Vaughan Twins to Attend NHL Camps this September - Regina Pats
- Tigers Open the Pre-Season with a 4-1 Loss in Lethbridge - Medicine Hat Tigers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Saskatoon Blades Stories
- Blades Sign 2008-Born Forward Triston Mitchell-McElhone to WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement
- Blades Sign Hometown Prospect Lavallee to WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement
- Welcome Back to Hockey
- The Ice Is In, and Training Camp Is Right Around the Corner
- Blades Acquire 2 Draft Picks for Babcock