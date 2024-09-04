Cougars Trim Pre-Season Roster to 27 Players
September 4, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Prince George Cougars News Release
PRINCE GEORGE, BC - The Prince George Cougars have trimmed their roster to 29 players ahead of the 2024 pre-season which kicks off Saturday afternoon against the Edmonton Oil Kings in Edson, AB.
The Cougars will play two games against the Oil Kings in Edson before wrapping up the four-game schedule on September 13th and 14th against the Kamloops Blazers. The pre-season games against Kamloops will be in Kamloops at the Sandman Centre on the 13th, and then will wrap up on the 14th in Quesnel at the West Fraser Centre.
PRE-SEASON ROSTER:
FORWARDS
9 Patrick Sopiarz 5'11 188 2008-03-05 Edmonton, AB WHL - PG (2023) RD:3(#63)
11 Hunter Laing 6'6 192 2006-05-16 Kelowna, BC NHL - CGY (2024) RD:6(#170)
WHL - PG (2021) RD:2(#33)
14 Ollie Reid 5'11 155 2009-01-15 Coldstream, BC WHL - PG (2024) RD:4(#88)
15 Dade Wotherspoon 6'0 185 2009-08-04 Martensville, SK WHL - PG (2024) RD:1(#21)
16 Aiden Foster 6'2 170 2007-02-05 Lloydminster, AB WHL - PG (2022) RD:3(#61)
19 Carlin Dezainde 5'11 165 2004-12-29 Calgary, AB TRADE - Dec. 28/21 from MH
20 Townes Kozicky 6'0 160 2008-07-30 Calgary, AB WHL - PG (2023) RD:2(#44)
22 Evan Groening 6'1 176 2005-04-12 Nierville, MB TRADE - Jan. 10/24 from BRA
23 Lee Shurgot 6'0 180 2007-03-23 Saskatoon, SK WHL - PG (2022) RD:1 (#9)
27 Riley Heidt 5'11 182 2005-03-25 Saskatoon, SK NHL - MIN (2023) RD:2(#64)
WHL - PG (2020) RD:1 (#2)
28 Kayden Lemire 6'3 181 2008-01-27 Edmonton, AB WHL - PG (2023) RD: 2
29 Matteo Danis 6'1 185 2005-03-27 Calgary, AB TRADE - Oct. 18/23 from CGY
32 Terik Parascak 5'11 179 2006-05-28 Lethbridge, AB NHL - WSH (2024) RD:1(#17)
WHL - PG (2021) RD:4(#76)
37 Jett Lajoie 5'11 164 2007-02-05 Winnipeg, MB WHL - PG (2022) RD:2(#28)
DEFENCEMEN
2 Bauer Dumanski 6'1 197 2005-01-05 Lockwood, SK WHL - PG (2020) RD:2(#26)
3 Ephram McNutt 6'0 180 2005-05-04 Red Deer, AB WHL - PG (2020) RD:5(#92)
4 Carson Carels 6'0 165 2008-06-23 Cypress River, MB WHL - PG (2023) RD:1(#16)
5 Drew Peterson 6'2 160 2006-01-25 Glendale, AZ WHL - PG (2021) RD:8 (#164)
8 Vojtech Vochvest 5'11 192 2005-10-20 Mlada Boleslav, CZE TRADE - May 30/24 from KAM
21 Arseni Anisimov 5'10 154 2007-11-25 Kazan, RUS WHL - PG (2024) RD:1(#59) - IMP
24 Keaton Dowhaniuk 6'0 163 2004-02-08 Sherwood Park, AB WHL - PG (2019) RD:1(#3)
25 Cooper Bratton 6'2 180 2009-02-22 Moosomin, SK WHL - PG (2024) RD:2 (#41)
26 Ryan Richter 6'0 160 2008-03-20 Smithers, BC SIGNED - PG (2024)
36 Dermot Johnston 6'4 212 2008-05-04 Olds, AB WHL - PG (2023) RD:2(#43)
38 Leith Hunter 6'6 173 2007-04-03 North Vancouver, BC WHL - PG (2022) RD:3(#50)
GOALTENDERS
30 Brady Holtvogt 6'1 187 2007-07-18 Humboldt, SK WHL - PG (2022) RD:6(#116)
31 Josh Ravensbergen 6'5 190 2006-11-27 North Vancouver, BC SIGNED - PG (2023)
