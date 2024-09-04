Raiders Sign Obobaifo to WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement
September 4, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Prince Albert Raiders News Release
The Prince Albert Raiders have signed 2024 draft pick Kyle Obobaifo to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement. Obobaifo was a third round pick, selected 54th overall by the Raiders in May.
In 27 games with the Burnaby Winter Club U15 Prep squad, Obobaifo scored 20 goals and added 18 assists for 38 points. In the playoffs, he scored four goals in three games.
"We were thrilled to be able to draft him where we did," Raiders general manager Curtis Hunt said. "At camp, we saw his ability to play a power forward type of game. He's a guy that doesn't back down from any kind of challenge, but at the same time he showed incredibly soft hands and the ability to score through all of camp and the green vs white game. We're thrilled to have a player like that. We have lots of skill, but to add his size and demeanor to our game is exciting. He's a complete player and I think he's got a tremendous future."
The Raiders kick off the preseason tonight at home against the Saskatoon Blades. Puck drops at the Art Hauser Centre at 7pm.
