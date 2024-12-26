Head Coach Jeff Truitt Takes Leave of Absence for Medical Reasons

December 26, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Prince Albert Raiders News Release







The Prince Albert Raiders announce that head coach Jeff Truitt is taking a leave of absence due to medical reasons, and is expected to be gone for the next three to four weeks. Truitt underwent successful eye surgery just before Christmas.

Assistant coach Ryan McDonald will take over as interim head coach while Truitt is away. Conor Yawney remains on the bench as an assistant coach.

"Ryan and Conor have the full support of both myself and Jeff," general manager Curtis Hunt said. "This should be a seamless transition for our players. We wish Jeff a speedy recovery."

Prince Albert starts the second half of the season on Friday night at home against the Swift Current Broncos. Puck drops at 7pm at the Art Hauser Centre.

