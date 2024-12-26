Holinka and Jecho to Represent Czechia at World Juniors

Ottawa, Ont. - A pair of Edmonton Oil Kings have earned their spots on Team Czechia ahead of the 2025 World Junior Hockey Championships.

Forwards Miroslav Holinka and Adam Jecho will represent Team Czechia at the tournament for the first time in both of their careers.

Holinka has scored 10 goals this season for the Oil Kings and has added 11 assists for 21 points in 23 games. The Toronto Maple Leafs prospect has represented Czechia in a variety of different events, including the 2022/2023 World Under-18 Championships.

Jecho is in his second season with the Oil Kings and has scored nine goals and added 15 assists for 24 points in 21 games. Jecho has represented his country at a number of tournaments as well, including three Hlinka Gretzky Cups, and two World Under-18 Hockey Championships.

There will also be some an Oil King connection behind the bench for Team Czechia as well as Oil Kings Development Coach Ladislav Smid will be an Assistant Coach for Team Czechia at the tournament.

The Oil Kings would like to wish Miroslav, Adam, and Ladislav all the best in Ottawa at the World Juniors. The tournament begins on December 26.

Team Czechia Schedule (All Times MST):

December 26 - vs. Switzerland - 3 p.m.

December 28 - vs. Kazakhstan - 11 a.m.

December 29 - vs. Slovakia - 3 p.m.

December 31 - vs. Sweden - 3 p.m.

January 2 - Quarter-Finals

January 4 - Semi-Finals

January 5 - Gold & Bronze Medal Games

