Preview: Americans at Winterhawks - December 27, 2024
December 26, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Tri-City Americans News Release
LAST GAME: The Americans ended the pre-Christmas portion of their schedule with a 5-1 loss to the Vancouver Giants on December 15. Savin Virk opened the scoring for Tri-City with a power play goal in the second period, but the Giants then scored five unanswered, four of them from Connor Levis, to hand the Americans back-to-back losses heading into the break.
VS PORTLAND: Tonight is the second of six meetings between the Americans and Winterhawks. The two teams will meet three times over the next eight days. In the first game on October 20 the Americans saw their 3-0 lead evaporate in the third period, but recovered for a 4-3 overtime win thanks to Jake Sloan's winner. The two teams will play again tomorrow night in Kennewick.
SCORING LEADERS
Tri-City Americans Portland Winterhawks
Brandon Whynott (16-21-37) Kyle Chyzowski (23-22-45)
Gavin Garland (18-17-35) Tyson Jugnauth (6-34-40)
Carter MacAdams (11-19-30) Diego Buttazzoni (14-23-37)
SPECIAL TEAMS
Tri-City Americans Portland Winterhawks
Power Play - 16.7% (19-for-114) Power Play - 28.1% (38-for-135)
Penalty Kill - 81.4% (96-for-118) Penalty Kill - 81.5% (97-for-119)
How to Tune In:
Webcast: WHL Live - Sign Up & Watch Here
Radio: 95.3 UROCK FM / Jacobs Radio App
