Weekend Preview: Royals vs. Cougars - December 27th-28th

Victoria, B.C. - Holiday break is officially over for the Victoria Royals as they gear up to host the Prince George Cougars in a back-to-back set of games beginning on Friday, Dec. 27, at the Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre with puck drop set for 7:05 pm.

Friday's game will mark the third meeting between the two sides this season. The B.C. Division foes split their October series, with the Royals rebounding from a 6-3 loss to earn a 5-4 shootout win. Justin Kipkie recorded four points in the series, three of which came in the shootout victory.

The Royals entered the holiday break riding the momentum of a two-game sweep over the Vancouver Giants. In the first game, held in Victoria, Jayden Kraus earned his first career shutout in a 4-0 win. The next night in Langley, the Royals spoiled the Giants' Teddy Bear Toss, overcoming a 2-0 deficit to earn a 6-3 win.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

VICTORIA

Teydon Trembecky -.Hailing from Sherwood Park, Alta., and in the midst of a breakout season, Trembecky has been an offensive powerhouse for the Royals. The 19-year-old has appeared in all 32 games so far this season, leading the team with 14 goals-five on the powerplay-and adding 20 helpers for 34 total points. The left-handed winger stood out in the Royals' previous series against the Cougars, where he collected three points with one goal and two assists.

PRINCE GEORGE

Terik Parascak - The Cougars' points leader, hailing from Lethbridge, Alta., has emerged as one of the WHL's top forwards. In 28 outings, the 18-year-old winger has accumulated 44 points, with 16 goals and 28 helpers. Parascak collected four points with a goal and three helpers in the last series against the Royals. He was selected 17th overall by the Washington Capitals in the first round of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft.

CURRENT SEASON RECORDS

VICTORIA - (17W-10L-3OTL-2SOL-TP39) - 5th in Western Conference

PRINCE GEORGE - (18W-is 9L-3OTL-2SOL-TP41) - 2nd in Western Conference

ROYALS UPCOMING SCHEDULE

Â December 27 v. PG - 7:05 pm

Â December 28 v. PG - 6:05 pm

Â December 31 v. VAN - 2:05 pm

Â January 1 @ VAN - 2:00 pm

Â January 3 v. EVT - 7:05 pm

