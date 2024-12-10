Raiders Acquire Smith from Red Deer for Peardon

The Prince Albert Raiders have traded 18-year-old forward Cole Peardon to the Red Deer Rebels in exchange for 18-year-old forward Evan Smith.

Smith, from Kamloops, BC, is in his second WHL season. Through 28 games, the right handed shooter has a goal and four assists with 18 penalty minutes. In 57 games last year, he scored three goals and added one assist.

Peardon, in his third WHL season, was a first round pick by the Raiders in the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft. In 126 career games with Prince Albert, the Oulook, SK product scored 10 goals and had 17 assists for 27 points.

The Raiders wish Cole the best of luck in Red Deer, and welcome Evan to Prince Albert!

