Game Preview: Game 31 vs Saskatoon Blades

December 10, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







Tonight's Matchup: Tonight's matchup is the third of four matchups between Medicine Hat and Saskatoon this season. In some hard-fought, competitive games, Saskatoon has edged out both wins against the Tigers this season. Tonight will be no different as the Blades visit Co-op Place for the final time this regular season looking to take a 3-0 series lead, while the Tigers, short Gavin McKenna, will need to find alternative scoring methods over the next month.

2024-25 Season Series:

Medicine Hat 3 @ Saskatoon 5 (Nov. 19, 2024)

Saskatoon 4 @ Medicine Hat 3 (Nov. 23, 2024)

Last Game: The Tigers are coming off a wild game against Edmonton on Saturday. The Tigers Teddy Bear Toss game didn't go completely to plan for the Tigers but they wouldn't go down without a fight. Edmonton would start with 2 quick goals putting the Tigers on their heels, but Liam Ruck would pot the illustrious Teddy Bear goal, reigniting the Tigers fans leading to 4 unanswered goals from the Tigers. The remainder of the game would include intense action, physical play, and both teams exchanging blows with Edmonton coming out on top 7-4.

2024-25 Standings:

16-13-1-0 Central Div. - 1st Eastern Con. - 2nd Home (10-5-1-0) Away (6-8-0-0)

2024-25 Tigers Statistical Leaders:

Skater Stats Goalie Stats

Goals - Hunter St. Martin (20) Wins - Jordan Switzer (8)

Assists - Gavin McKenna (41) Save % - Harrison Meneghin (.891)

Points - Gavin McKenna (60) GAA - Harrison Meneghin (2.93)

PIMs - Oasiz Wiesblatt (70) Shutouts - Harrison Meneghin (1)

Plus/Minus - Gavin McKenna (+24)

Special Teams:

Power Play: 21 - 117 - 21.5%

Penalty Kill: 99 - 129 - 76.7%

Recent Transactions: Cash Christie (G) has returned to St. Georges. The Tigers have returned Riley Steen (D) to SAHA. Most recently, the Tigers have signed 17-year-old Tyson Moss from the Victoria Grizzlies of the BCHL. The Tigers also have Beck Boiteau as their emergency backup for tonight's game against Saskatoon.

Real Recognize Real:

Bryce Pickford and Gavin McKenna were both named to the CHL's Team of the Month this week. Pickford currently leads the league in goals by a defencemen with 12, while sitting tied for fourth in points by a defencemen with 29. McKenna is the WHL's league leader in points with 60 and has been on a tear all season.

Hunt...ing for Goals: Hunter St. Martin is having a career year for the Medicine Hat Tigers. With some standout performances this season, he's tallied 20 goals over 27 games, including an impressive 9 goals in a 5-game stretch. St. Martin has recorded two hat tricks so far, one of which included an incredible 5-goal game. The Florida Panthers prospect also potted his 50th career goal vs Prince Albert on November 20th.

McKenna Magic: Tigers phenom Gavin McKenna was selected to Team Canada's World Jr. camp roster on the morning of December 2. The 16-year-old is the only player selected to the camp who isn't draft-eligible until the 2026 NHL draft. McKenna currently leads the league in points with 60 through 30 games and is riding a 14-game point streak posting 31 points during his run.

Roaring Runs:

Player Name Streak

Gavin McKenna 14 Game Point Streak - (31 Points)

Bryce Pickford 7 Game Point Streak - (11 Points)

Oasiz Weisblatt 6 Game Point Streak - (11 Points)

Veeti Vaisanen 3 Game Point Streak - (3 Points)

League Leaders:

Stat Categories Player (Rank)

Points Gavin McKenna - 60 Points (1st)

Points (Defencemen) Bryce Pickford - 29 Points (Tied 4th)

Goals Hunter St. Martin - 20 Goals (Tied 5th)

Goals (Defencemen) Bryce Pickford - 12 Goals (1st)

Assists Gavin McKenna - 41 Assists (1st)

Short Handed Goals Hunter St. Martin - 4 SHG (1st)

Power Play Assists Gavin McKenna - 14 PPA (Tied 4th)

Game Winning Goals Hunter St. Martin - 4 GWG (Tied 4th)

Roster Makeup: 25 players on the roster - 2 Goaltenders - 8 Defencemen - 15 Forwards

20 Years Old (2004) Meneghin, Ward, Weisblatt

19 Years Old (2005) Basha, Pacheco, St. Martin, Van Mulligen, Neutens

18 Years Old (2006) Cunningham, Lindstrom, Ritchie, Vaisanen, Muhonen, Pickford, Woo

17 Years Old (2007) Harsanyi, McCann, McKenna, Kashkowski, Paranych, Switzer, Moss

16 Years Old (2008) M. Ruck, L. Ruck, Gordon-Carroll

NHL Drafted / Signed Players: Andrew Basha (Calgary Flames), Cayden Lindstrom (Columbus Blue Jackets), Harrison Meneghin (Tampa Bay Lightning), Niilopekka Muhonen (Dallas Stars), Ryder Ritchie (Minnesota Wild), Hunter St. Martin (Florida Panthers), Veeti Vaisanen (Utah Hockey Club)

Tigers Schedule:

LAST FIVE RESULTS NEXT FIVE TIME

Vs Brandon Wheat Kings 7-5 Win Vs Saskatoon, Tue. Dec, 10 7:00 PM (MT)

Vs Calgary 7-3 Win @ Moose Jaw, Fri. Dec 13 6:00 PM (MT)

@ Swift Current 4-3 Win Vs Lethbridge, Sat. Dec, 14 7:00 PM (MT)

@ Lethbridge 4-3 Loss @ Lethbridge, Sun. Dec, 15 6:00 PM (MT)

Vs Edmonton 7-4 Loss Vs Lethbridge, Sat. Dec, 28 7:00 PM (MT)

Gametime is 7:00 PM (MST) You can purchase tickets on Tixx.ca / The Tixx Box Office @ Co-op Place or The Esplanade. OR You can listen to the voice of the Tigers, Will Bryant, live on Wild 94.5. You can also watch the game on CHL.com

