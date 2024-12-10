Kamloops Blazers Announce Second Half Promo Schedule and Indigenous Night on January 29

Kamloops, BC - The Kamloops Blazers are thrilled to announce the launch of the team's promotional schedule for the second half of the WHL Season, including the much-anticipated Indigenous Night on January 29, 2024. This special event will be highlighted by a limited edition jersey designed by local Tk'emlúps te Secwépemc (TteS) artist Garrett G. Gottfriedson.

Indigenous Night is sponsored by Sun Ridge Contracting and will feature a powerful display of culture, heritage, and community. The Blazers will wear custom-designed jerseys for the game, the first time since the 2021/22 season that the team has donned an Indigenous Night jersey. The game will also mark an important collaboration between the Sc.wénÃ"wen Economic Development Corporation, which is sponsoring the limited edition jerseys. The jerseys will be auctioned off after the game, with all proceeds benefiting Thompson Rivers University (TRU) Indigenous Education.

A Design Rooted in Cultural Significance

The jerseys' striking design was created by Garrett G. Gottfriedson, whose artwork is deeply rooted in Secwépemc culture. "It's a celebration where Sk'elep (coyote) drums and sings for his brothers and sisters, so they all can dance and celebrate with him," Gottfriedson explains. "They celebrate coyotes making of the twin rivers, where Secwépemcétkwe (South Thompson River) and Simpcwétkwe (North Thompson River) join, creating Tk'emlúps where people and animals can gather and travel. The 17 points around the border represent all 17 bands in Secwépemc'uluw territory." Fans can celebrate Indigenous Night and show their support by pre-ordering exclusive merchandise featuring the jersey design.

A Big Splash is Coming in the Second Half of the Season!

But that's not all! The Blazers have something even bigger on the horizon that will be unveiled in the second half of the season. While details are being kept under wraps for now, we hope you will stay tuned to the hockey club's Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for some hints as to what might be coming. Get ready, Blazer Nation!

