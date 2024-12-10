Broncos Shine on Teddy Bear Toss Night with Generous Support for Local Charities

December 10, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







Swift Current, SK - Connor Gabriel's goal just 2:31 into the first period sparked a roaring start to the Swift Current Broncos' 3-0 shutout victory over the Red Deer Rebels on Saturday, December 7th. But the real highlight of the evening was the overwhelming show of community support during the Broncos' annual Teddy Bear Toss.

This year's event, presented by The Brick, raised an impressive $3,720 through in-store donations and game-day contributions. All proceeds will support the Children's Miracle Network and the Jim Pattison Children's Hospital, providing crucial funding for young patients and their families.

The crowd erupted into a blizzard of generosity when Gabriel's goal prompted fans to rain down 1,050 teddy bears and over 250 warm winter items, including toques, mittens, socks, and gloves. These items will bring comfort to those in need during the holiday season.

A special thanks goes to the Salvation Army for facilitating the distribution of these donations to local charities, ensuring they reach families and individuals who need them most.

The Swift Current Broncos would also like to extend heartfelt gratitude to our incredible patrons and the dedicated volunteer groups who made this event a success. From cleaning up the bears on the ice to packaging and delivering donations, their efforts exemplify the true spirit of giving.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from December 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.