Preview: Americans vs Cougars - December 11

December 10, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Tri-City Americans News Release







Americans vs Cougars

Wednesday, December 11 | Kennewick, WA. | Toyota Center

Start Time: 7:05 p.m. PT

Wednesday Night in the Dub: Free to watch on CHL TV and WHL YouTube channel

LAST GAME: The Americans held a 2-1 lead after two periods, but the Vancouver Giants clawed back for a 3-2 victory in overtime at the Toyota Center Friday night. It was the first time this season Tri-City has lost a game when leading after two periods with their record now at 13-0-1-0 in those games. Gavin Garland scored both goals for the Americans in the loss, claiming bragging rights as the Teddy Bear Toss goal scorer in 2024. Nathan Preston finished with 35 saves.

VS PRINCE GEORGE: Tonight is the first of four meetings between the Americans and Cougars.

SCORING LEADERS

Tri-City Americans Prince George Cougars

Brandon Whynott (14-20-34) Borya Valis (15-24-39)

Gavin Garland (16-15-31) Terik Parascak (14-24-38)

Carter MacAdams (10-19-29) Riley Heidt (13-24-37)

SPECIAL TEAMS

Tri-City Americans Prince George Cougars

Power Play - 17.0% (17-for-100) Power Play - 25.0% (28-for-112)

Penalty Kill - 82.7% (86-for-104) Penalty Kill - 81.7% (94-for-115)

Around the concourse

Jersey Auction: Kyle Kelsey #1 (Blue)

Gesa Autograph Booth: Kainoah Brankovic (Section J)

How to Tune In:

Webcast: WHL Live - Sign Up & Watch Here

YouTube: WHL Youtube Channel for Wednesday Night in the Dub

Radio: 95.3 UROCK FM / Jacobs Radio App

Western Hockey League Stories from December 10, 2024

