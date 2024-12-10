Preview: Americans vs Cougars - December 11
December 10, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Tri-City Americans News Release
Americans vs Cougars
Wednesday, December 11 | Kennewick, WA. | Toyota Center
Start Time: 7:05 p.m. PT
Wednesday Night in the Dub: Free to watch on CHL TV and WHL YouTube channel
LAST GAME: The Americans held a 2-1 lead after two periods, but the Vancouver Giants clawed back for a 3-2 victory in overtime at the Toyota Center Friday night. It was the first time this season Tri-City has lost a game when leading after two periods with their record now at 13-0-1-0 in those games. Gavin Garland scored both goals for the Americans in the loss, claiming bragging rights as the Teddy Bear Toss goal scorer in 2024. Nathan Preston finished with 35 saves.
VS PRINCE GEORGE: Tonight is the first of four meetings between the Americans and Cougars.
SCORING LEADERS
Tri-City Americans Prince George Cougars
Brandon Whynott (14-20-34) Borya Valis (15-24-39)
Gavin Garland (16-15-31) Terik Parascak (14-24-38)
Carter MacAdams (10-19-29) Riley Heidt (13-24-37)
SPECIAL TEAMS
Tri-City Americans Prince George Cougars
Power Play - 17.0% (17-for-100) Power Play - 25.0% (28-for-112)
Penalty Kill - 82.7% (86-for-104) Penalty Kill - 81.7% (94-for-115)
Around the concourse
Jersey Auction: Kyle Kelsey #1 (Blue)
Gesa Autograph Booth: Kainoah Brankovic (Section J)
How to Tune In:
Webcast: WHL Live - Sign Up & Watch Here
YouTube: WHL Youtube Channel for Wednesday Night in the Dub
Radio: 95.3 UROCK FM / Jacobs Radio App
Preview: Americans vs Cougars - December 11 - Tri-City Americans
