Portland Winterhawks Holiday Specialty Jersey Auction

Get ready to deck the ice in festive style! The Portland Winterhawks are excited to announce an auction for limited-edition Holiday specialty jerseys, which will be worn by the starting players in our matchup against the Seattle Thunderbirds on Saturday, December 14.

Starting today, fans can place bids on jerseys from each position in the starting lineup: center, left-wing, right-wing, left defense, right defense, and goalie. These exclusive jerseys will be worn during the game and signed by the players who wear them. The auction closes at 9 p.m. following the game, so make sure to get your bids in before the final whistle!

Please Note:

Position-Based Bidding: You are bidding on the jersey worn by the player who starts in the position you select for the Holiday game-not on a specific player.

Design Reference: Images of the jersey are for design reference only and do not represent a specific player's jersey.

Shipping Details: If you are not local to Portland, you will be responsible for shipping costs. Additional fees apply for shipping to Canada.

Winner Notification: Winners will be contacted via email after the auction ends to arrange local pick-up or additional shipping payment.

Didn't win any of the six player-worn jerseys? Don't worry! You can still bring the holiday spirit home by purchasing your replica Holiday jerseys today at shopwinterhawks.com. Be sure to stay tuned to Winterhawks.com for future memorabilia and jersey auctions.

Don't miss your chance to own a festive piece of Winterhawks history with these one-of-a-kind Holiday jerseys. Place your bids here and celebrate the season in true Winterhawks fashion!

