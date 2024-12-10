Rockets Stancl And Rocak Named To Czechia World Junior Camp Roster

Kelowna Rockets forward Jakub Stancl

Kelowna Rockets forward Jakub Stancl and defenceman Marek Rocak were part of the 27 players named to Czechia's World Junior camp roster ahead of the 2025 World Junior Hockey Championships.

Stancl was part of the Czech team that won a bronze medal at the 2024 World Junior Hockey Championships in Sweden. He scored four goals and added two assists for six points in seven games as an 18-year-old. Since joining the Rockets, Stancl has had a very strong year suiting up in 26 games where he's scored 11 goals and 21 assists for 32 points. The St. Louis Blues third rounder is tied for second on the Rockets in scoring with Tij Iginla and Caden Price.

Rocak has played in all 27 games so far for Kelowna this season, scoring a goal while adding 15 assists from the backend. Rocak has a +4 rating while also sitting second amongst Rockets defencemen in points behind only Caden Price.

There were three goaltenders, nine defencemen and 15 forwards named to Czechia's camp.

The 2025 World Junior Hockey Championships will take place in Ottawa, Ontario from December 26th to January 5th. The entire schedule for the 2025 World Juniors can be found HERE.

Czechia will be in Group 'B' with Slovakia, Sweden, Switzerland and Kazakhstan while Group 'A' will consist of Canada, the United States, Finland, Germany and Latvia.

The Rockets have two games scheduled for this week as they'll set off to Tri-City for a date with the Americans on Friday, December 13th before returning home for the Orchard Ford Teddy Bear Toss game on Saturday, December 14th against the Wenatchee Wild. Please note that the game time has been changed from 6:05 PM to 3:05 PM.

