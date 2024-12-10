Oil Kings Call up Stroeder as Jecho and Holinka Depart for World Juniors Camp

Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings announced a roster move on Tuesday.

The Oil Kings have called up 2009-born forward Kayden Stroeder from the Saskatoon Contacts. Meanwhile, 2005-born forward Miroslav Holinka, and 2006-born forward Adam Jecho are headed to World Juniors Selection Camp with Team Czechia.

Stroeder, out of Lanigan, Sask., was the fifth-overall selection in the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft by the Oil Kings, and is currently third in the Saskatchewan U18 AAA Hockey League (SMAAHL) in scoring with 35 points (17G, 18A) in 21 games. His 17 goals is tied for fourth in the SMAAAHL, and he leads the Contacts in goals, assists, and points. Stroeder played one game for the Oil Kings in the 2024 pre-season, notching one assist against Prince George on September 8.

Holinka has 21 points (10G, 11A) in 23 games, while his country-mate Jecho has 24 points (9G, 15A) in 26 games.

