Rebels Acquire Peardon from Prince Albert
December 10, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Red Deer Rebels News Release
RED DEER - Red Deer Rebels Owner, President and General Manager Brent Sutter announced today that the club has completed a trade with the Prince Albert Raiders.
The Rebels have acquired 18-year-old forward Cole Peardon from Prince Albert in exchange for 18-year-old forward Evan Smith.
Peardon, from Outlook, SK, was selected 13 th overall by Prince Albert in round one of the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft. He has three points (one goal, two assists) in 16 games with the Raiders this season, and 27 points in 126 games for his career.
Smith was selected by the Rebels in round five, 95 th overall at the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft and has one goal and four assists in 28 games this season.
Cole Peardon
Centre
Shoots: Left
Height: 6'0
Weight: 177
Birthdate: 2006-03-26
Hometown: Outlook, SK
Draft: WHL - PA (2021) Round: 1 (#13)
