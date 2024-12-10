Warriors Fly North for Battle with Raiders

December 10, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







LAST GAME... Swift Current scored two power-play goals and went on to narrowly beat the Warriors 3-2 last Friday at the Moose Jaw Events Centre. Rilen Kovacevic and Riley Thorpe had one goal each, Landen McFadden, Ethan Hughes, Lynden Lakovic, and Connor Schmidt had one assist each, and Brady Smith made 36 saves. Moose Jaw did not have a power play and they were 1-for-3 on the penalty kill.

Close Encounters... In 27 games this season, the Warriors have gone into the third period tied ten times, which is the second most in the WHL. In these games, Moose Jaw has posted a record of 1-7-1-1. Saskatoon has gone into the third tied for the most in the WHL and has a record of 8-3.

Shots... In 27 games this season, the Warriors have been outshot by the opponent 21 times which is the most in the WHL, and in those games, they have a record of 2-17-1-1. Moose Jaw has outshot their opponents in five games, in those games they have a record of 3-0-2.

Opposition Preview... The Prince Albert Raiders start the week with a record of 12-9-3, they are 8-1-1 in the last ten games and are coming off a 7-3 loss in Brandon last Saturday. Aiden Oiring leads the Raiders with 35 points, Tomas Mrsic has 17 goals and 34 points, and Lukas Dragicevic has 26 assists and 28 points.

2024 - 2025 vs. Prince Albert... This is the second of six meetings between the Warriors and Raiders this season and the first in northern Saskatchewan. Moose Jaw is 0-1 against Prince Albert after losing 6-4 on September 21 at the Moose Jaw Events Centre. Moose Jaw was 3-for-5 on the power play and 3-for-4 on the penalty kill.

Lynden Lakovic leads the Warriors with three assists against the Raiders, Pavel McKenzie and Aiden Ziprick have a goal and two points each, Rilen Kovacevic has two assists, and Owen Berge and Brayden Schuurman have one goal each.

Oli Chenier leads the Raiders with two goals and three points against the Warriors, Cole Peardon has two assists, and Harrison Lodewyk, Ty Meunier, Ethan Bibeau, and Doogan Pederson have one goal each. Max Hildebrand is 1-0 with a 4.00gaa and an .867sv%.

O'Leary moving up... Mark O'Leary is entering his fourth full season as the Warriors Head Coach. O'Leary took over the reins in January 2020, in 306 games on the bench he has a record of 157-123-15-11. He is third in games coached in franchise history; Tim Hunter is second with 356. His 157 wins rank second on the team's all-time list.

NHL Players to Watch... Warriors Connor Schmidt and Lynden Lakovic were two of the 55 WHL players named to the NHL Central Scouting Preliminary Players to Watch list for the 2025 NHL Entry Draft. Lakovic received an "A" rating while Schmidt received a "W" rating.

Streaking

Connor Schmidt has 2-1-3pts in the last five games

Ethan Semeniuk has 2-4-6pts in his last six games

Lynden Lakovic is on an 8-game point streak (6-4-10pts)

Pavel McKenzie has 3-3-6pts in the last five games

Aiden Ziprick has 1-2-3pts in the last five games

Ethan Hughes has 2-3-5pts in the last ten games

Rilen Kovacevic has 9-1-10pts in the last seven games

Milestone Watch

Rilen Kovacevic is seven points away from 100 for his career

Team Leaders MOOSE JAW PRINCE ALBERT

GOALS Rilen Kovacevic 15 17 Tomas Mrsic

ASSISTS Lynden Lakovic 17 26 Lukas Dragicevic

POINTS Lynden Lakovic 30 35 Aiden Oiring

PENALTY MINUTES Landen Ward 43 37 Harrison Lodewyk

POWER PLAY GOALS 3 Players 2 10 Tomas Mrsic

SHORTHANDED GOALS Rilen Kovacevic 3 -

