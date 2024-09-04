T-Birds Sign Ethan Creran to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement
September 4, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Seattle Thunderbirds News Release
KENT, Wash. - The Seattle Thunderbirds are pleased to announce the signing of 2008 born Defenseman Ethan Creran to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.
"We are extremely pleased that Ethan and his family have chosen to be apart of the Thunderbirds," Said Director of Player Personnel Craig Goebel. "Ethan's ability to get pucks moved efficiently out of his own end, provide a strong presence in the defensive zone, and move up in the play we think will be an asset on our blue line for years".
Creran was drafted by the T-Birds in the 10th round 219th overall in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft.
Ethan spent this last season with Titans Hockey Union U18 in the JPHL, where he appeared in 33 regular season games and tallied 3 goals and 13 assists for 16 points.
