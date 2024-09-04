Raiders Take Preseason Opener 4-1 Over Saskatoon

September 4, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Prince Albert Raiders News Release







The young guns were on display on Wednesday night at the Art Hauser Centre between the Prince Albert Raiders and Saskatoon Blades. Four different Raiders found the back of the net, as they cruised to a 4-1 victory over their highway 11 rivals.

It took just two minutes and 39 seconds for the Raiders to score their first goal of the preseason, as 2008-born forward Jonah Sivertson gave the green and gold an early lead. From the left circle, Sivertson sniped a shot top corner over Ryley Budd's blocker to put the home side up 1-0.

The Blades tied things up just over two minutes later, as a lucky bounce gave them their first goal of the contest. From the left wing, Colten Worthington flipped a shot on goal that deflected off a Raider in front of the net and rolled over the goal line. Worthington was credited with the goal, and it tied the game at 1-1.

A delayed penalty with 7:43 left in the opening frame allowed the Raiders to regain the lead. With the extra attacker just getting onto the ice for Prince Albert, Benett Kelly fired a shot on goal through traffic. In the slot was Oli Chenier, who was able to redirect a high shot past Budd. Budd was still standing anticipating the crossbar-high shot, and Chenier's deflection went straight down through his five hole. His tally gave the Raiders a 2-1 lead, which would be where things stood after the opening 20 minutes.

The second period was controlled for the most part by Prince Albert, and it reflected on the scoreboard, especially in the late stages. In the final five and a half minutes of the middle frame, the Raiders scored twice to take a 4-1 lead. Goals from Ty Meunier at even strength, and a powerplay goal from Ben Harvey gave them a three goal edge. Both goals came from similar spots on the ice, right in front of the crease.

After 40 minutes, the Raiders would take their 4-1 lead into the third.

Steele Bass took over in goal from Cooper Anderson midway through the second and for the entire third period for the Raiders, shutting the door on the Blades, stopping all seven shots he faced. Neither side was able to find a goal in the third, meaning Prince Albert came away victors in their first preseason game by a 4-1 final.

The Raiders are back in action tomorrow night, when they travel to Swift Current to take on the Broncos.

