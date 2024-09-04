Wheat Kings Announce 30-Man Pre-Season Roster

September 4, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Brandon Wheat Kings News Release







Brandon, MB - The Brandon Wheat Kings Hockey Club announced Wednesday their 30-man roster for the 2024 WHL Pre-Season which includes 16 forwards, 11 defencemen and three goaltenders.

Of the 30-man roster, 21 players were selected by the Wheat Kings in the WHL Draft while 6 were acquired via trade, 3 listed and signed players.

Full Pre-Season roster:

Forwards:

Jacobson, Jaxon

Hadland, Caleb

McQueen, Roger

Baumuller, Joby

Roersma, Rylen

Klippenstein, Carter

Binder Nord, Ben

Odut. Easton

Surkan, Chase

Bhathal, Prabh

Johnson, Nicholas

Turko, Brady

Nguyen, Marcus

Petr, Dominik

Michels, Matteo

Flamand, Nolan

Defencemen:

Allard, Cameron

Ronald, Dylan

Tansem, Seth

Elick, Charlie

Mantei, Quinn

Clark, Emerson

Boehm, Nigel

Belusko, Adam

Shipley, Luke

Ravndahl, Rhett

Pantelas, Giorgios

Goalies:

Dylan McFadyen

Eskit, Ethan

Bjarnason, Carson

The Wheat Kings will open the 2024 WHL Pre-Season on Friday Sept. 6th when they welcome the Saskatoon Blades at 7:00pm to Westoba Place.

The Wheat Kings will play a total of four exhibition games, including two at home against the Blades and Regina Pats.

The full pre-season schedule is as follows:

Friday, September 6th - vs. Saskatoon Blades - Westoba Place (7:00pm)

Sunday, September 8th - at Saskatoon Blades - Saskatoon (7:00pm)

Friday, September 13th - vs. Regina Pats - Westoba Place (7:00pm)

Saturday, September 14th - at Regina Pats - Regina (4:00pm)

Tickets for both games can be purchased online at bwktickets.com

Season Tickets for the 2024-2025 Wheat Kings season are still available. Season Tickets can be purchased by visiting the Brandon Wheat Kings office, by calling 204-726-3535 or online at bwktickets.com

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from September 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.