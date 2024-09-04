Wheat Kings Announce 30-Man Pre-Season Roster
September 4, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Brandon Wheat Kings News Release
Brandon, MB - The Brandon Wheat Kings Hockey Club announced Wednesday their 30-man roster for the 2024 WHL Pre-Season which includes 16 forwards, 11 defencemen and three goaltenders.
Of the 30-man roster, 21 players were selected by the Wheat Kings in the WHL Draft while 6 were acquired via trade, 3 listed and signed players.
Full Pre-Season roster:
Forwards:
Jacobson, Jaxon
Hadland, Caleb
McQueen, Roger
Baumuller, Joby
Roersma, Rylen
Klippenstein, Carter
Binder Nord, Ben
Odut. Easton
Surkan, Chase
Bhathal, Prabh
Johnson, Nicholas
Turko, Brady
Nguyen, Marcus
Petr, Dominik
Michels, Matteo
Flamand, Nolan
Defencemen:
Allard, Cameron
Ronald, Dylan
Tansem, Seth
Elick, Charlie
Mantei, Quinn
Clark, Emerson
Boehm, Nigel
Belusko, Adam
Shipley, Luke
Ravndahl, Rhett
Pantelas, Giorgios
Goalies:
Dylan McFadyen
Eskit, Ethan
Bjarnason, Carson
The Wheat Kings will open the 2024 WHL Pre-Season on Friday Sept. 6th when they welcome the Saskatoon Blades at 7:00pm to Westoba Place.
The Wheat Kings will play a total of four exhibition games, including two at home against the Blades and Regina Pats.
The full pre-season schedule is as follows:
Friday, September 6th - vs. Saskatoon Blades - Westoba Place (7:00pm)
Sunday, September 8th - at Saskatoon Blades - Saskatoon (7:00pm)
Friday, September 13th - vs. Regina Pats - Westoba Place (7:00pm)
Saturday, September 14th - at Regina Pats - Regina (4:00pm)
Tickets for both games can be purchased online at bwktickets.com
Season Tickets for the 2024-2025 Wheat Kings season are still available. Season Tickets can be purchased by visiting the Brandon Wheat Kings office, by calling 204-726-3535 or online at bwktickets.com
