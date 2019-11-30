Vela Nets First Professional Hat Trick as Walleye Topple Royals
November 30, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release
READING, Pa. - Marcus Vela recorded his first professional hat trick as the Toledo Walleye scored five goals during the second period in a 7-4 victory over the Reading Royals on Saturday at Santander Arena.
Vela, who now shows seven goals in his first eight games with the Walleye (10-6-1-0), was among six Toledo skaters to notch multiple points as he bookended his three-goal performance with a pair of power play markers. Josh Winquist and Tyler Spezia each added a goal and an assist, while Shane Berschbach, T.J. Hensick and Abbott Girduckis all dished out a pair of helpers. Meanwhile, rookie goaltender Billy Christopulos picked up the win and third-star accolades in his club debut on the strength of a career-high 40 saves, marking his first pro appearance since backstopping South Carolina to a 5-2 triumph versus Norfolk on Nov. 17.
The Walleye seized the momentum in the early minutes and opened the scoring 4:16 into the contest. Berschbach led an odd-man rush into the Reading (13-5-3-0) zone and chipped a pass across to Winquist at the left circle for a one-timer into the top left corner, giving the latter his third goal in as many games
Toledo opened up a 2-0 lead with a power play goal later in the frame. After Hensick attempted to split the Reading defense, he spun around at the lower part of the left circle and centered a pass to Vela at the right circle for a one-timer underneath the left pad of Felix Sandstrom at the 14:40 mark. However, Reading trimmed the lead to 2-1 just 51 seconds later when Frank DiChiara lifted home a rebound from the lower edge of the right circle.
The Walleye regained their two-goal advantage with 3:18 gone in the second period. Shortly after Brayden Low ripped a shot hit off the crossbar, Spezia caught the Royals on a line change and jump-started an odd-man rush, setting up Vela in the high slot for a wrister over Sandstrom's outstretched catching glove.
Reading got back within a goal when Thomas Ebbing got his stick on Garrett Cockerill's attempt from the right wall at 7:38, but the Walleye pulled away for good with four unanswered goals in a 4:36 span. Josh Kestner added a power play tally when he took Berschbach's rinkwide feed at the left circle and fired a one-timer over a sprawling Sandstrom at the 13:57 mark. Vela completed his hat trick moments later on another man advantage when he jammed his own rebound through the five-hole to make it 5-2 at 16:42, prompting the Royals to replace Sandstrom in favor of Kirill Ustimenko.
The Walleye put more distance between themselves and the Eastern Conference leaders, netting a couple of even-strength goals prior to the second intermission. Brett Boeing danced around a check before wristing a breakaway attempt past Ustimenko's catching glove at 17:39, before Spezia toedragged his way into the slot and snapped his second effort between the pads 53 ticks later to give the visitors a comfortable 7-2 scoreline.
Luke Stork contributed two consolation goals for Reading during a fight-filled third period, finding the back of the net at 5:57 and 18:24, respectively. In total, the two teams combined for 12 infractions and 58 penalty minutes in the final frame.
Toledo finished 3-for-5 on the power play, while Reading scored on one of its four opportunities. Sandstrom stopped 18-of-23 shots in a losing cause, while Ustimenko stopped 9-of-11 in relief one night after claiming first-star honors with a 39-save display.
What's Next:
The Walleye close out their three-games-in-three-days road trip on Sunday with a matchup against the Wheeling Nailers. Puck drop from WesBanco Arena is scheduled for 4:05 p.m.
Three Stars:
1. Toledo - Marcus Vela (hat trick)
2. Toledo - Tyler Spezia (goal, assist)
3. Toledo - Billy Christopoulos (W, 40 saves)
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from November 30, 2019
- Vela Nets First Professional Hat Trick as Walleye Topple Royals - Toledo Walleye
- Cyclones Fall in Overtime in Ft. Wayne - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Thunder Tie It Late; Fall in OT to KC - Wichita Thunder
- Halverson's Stellar Effort Not Enough as Jacksonville Tops Norfolk - Norfolk Admirals
- Wings Win Road Trip Finale in Wheeling - Kalamazoo Wings
- Dubeau Blanks Thunder as Beast Win Fifth Straight - Brampton Beast
- Fuel Cruise to 4-2 Victory in Worcester - Indy Fuel
- Thompson's 36 Saves Sink Solar Bears in 2-0 Loss to Stingrays - Orlando Solar Bears
- Mavs Win Thriller in Wichita, Beat Thunder 4-3 in OT - Kansas City Mavericks
- Stingrays Shut Down Solar Bears - South Carolina Stingrays
- Nailers Fall 4-1 to Kalamazoo - Wheeling Nailers
- Reading's Nine-Game Point Streak Snapped vs. Toledo, 7-4 - Reading Royals
- Railers Lose 4-2 in First Ever Meeting With Indy Fuel - Worcester Railers HC
- Adirondack Stomped by Brampton for Second Straight Night, 4-0 - Adirondack Thunder
- Growlers Beat the Mariners 5-2 - Newfoundland Growlers
- Ted Hart Nets First Home Goal in Loss to Newfoundland - Maine Mariners
- Komets Acquire Doherty from Orlando - Fort Wayne Komets
- Game Preview: November 30th Florida at Utah - Utah Grizzlies
- Solar Bears Trade Taylor Doherty to Komets - Orlando Solar Bears
- ECHL Transactions - November 30 - ECHL
- PA Native Stork Claimed off Waivers, Expected to Debut Saturday - Reading Royals
- Game Preview: Solar Bears vs. Stingrays - Orlando Solar Bears
- Cyclones Game Preview: vs. Ft. Wayne Komets - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Game Notes: at Idaho - Rapid City Rush
- Royals Seek Points in 10 Straight, Complete Homestand - Reading Royals
- Fiore's Buzzer Beater Pushes Rush Back into First Place - Rapid City Rush
- Everblades Defeat Grizzlies 6-3 - Utah Grizzlies
- Fast and Furious: Four-Goal Burst Sends 'Blades Past Grizzlies - Florida Everblades
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.