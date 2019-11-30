Everblades Defeat Grizzlies 6-3

West Valley City, Utah - Brandon Saigeon had 2 goals and Yuri Terao had 1 goal and 1 assist for the Utah Grizzlies in a 6-3 loss to the Florida Everblades on black Friday at Maverik Center.

Grizzlies got the only first period goal as Saigeon scored on the power play 6:49 into the first period. Terao and Kevin Davis got the assists. The Grizzlies outshot Florida 34 to 25 on the night.

The Everblades scored 4 goals in a 2 minute 44 second stretch in the middle of the second period to take a 4-1 lead. Terao cut into the lead on a shorthanded goal with 2:25 left in the second.

Utah made it a 4-3 game early in the third as Saigeon scored his second of the game from out in the right point. Florida's second quick scoring string put the game away as Justin Auger and Hugo Roy each scored goals 38 second apart midway through the third period.

Both teams went 1 for 5 on the power play. Florida goaltender Cam Johnson stopped 31 of 34 shots, while Utah's Brad Barone stopped 19 of 25.

The rubber match is on Saturday night at Maverik Center. Face-off is at 7 o clock. Go to utahgrizzlies.com to take advantage of the black Friday ticket offer.

3 stars of the game

1. Hunter Garlent (Florida) - 1 goal, 2 assists.

2. Brandon Saigeon (Utah) - 2 goals.

3. Yuri Terao (Utah) - 1 goal, 1 assist.

