Thunder Tie It Late; Fall in OT to KC

WICHITA, Kan. (Nov. 30) - Zach Osburn scored 2:35 into overtime to help Kansas City get past Wichita by the final of 4-3 on Saturday night at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Ostap Safin, Spencer Dorowicz and Beau Starrett scored for the Thunder in the losing effort.

The only goal of the first period came from Safin at 2:17. He caught a clearing attempt near the Kansas line and buried a snapshot on a breakaway to make it 1-0 and brought the teddy bears from the stands. The Mavericks outshot the Thunder 23-12 in the first, but Mitch Gillam was solid in the Thunder net.

Ryan Van Stralen scored back-to-back goals for the Mavericks to give them a 2-1 lead. His first came at 1:12 of the second. He caught a long-lead pass, skated up the right side and slid it under Gillam. As he approached the crease, Van Stralen ran into the Thunder goaltender and that forced Evan Weninger into the game. His second came at 1:48 as he split the Thunder defense and beat Weninger to give Kansas City a 2-1 advantage. Dorowicz tied the game at 8:59 with his 7th of the year. Wichita dumped the puck into the Mavericks zone and it took a Thunder bounce to the slot where Dorowicz found a wide open net. Tad Kozen re-gained the lead for Kansas City with a breakaway goal at 15:04 to make it 3-2.

Kansas City dropped back into a defensive shell late in the third and that allowed Wichita to find the equalizer. Stefan Fournier fired a shot from the red line that was caught by Tyler Parsons. He tried to play it up the left boards and the Thunder made him pay. Starrett intercepted a pass and beat him through the five-hole to tie the game at 3.

In the overtime, the Mavericks controlled the puck and fired five shots on net. David Dziurzynski found Zach Osburn down the slot and he beat Weninger for the game-winner.

Wichita ended a streak of giving up a power play goal in nine-straight games. Safin had a goal and an assist. Starrett has points in five out of his last six games.

The two teams will finish their postponed contest from Friday starting at 4:05 p.m. tomorrow afternoon.

Fans who were at Friday's game can use their ticket stub to get into the game tomorrow or can exchange the tickets for another game later in the season.

