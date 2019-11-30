Cyclones Fall in Overtime in Ft. Wayne

Ft. Wayne, IN- The Cincinnati Cyclones (13-5-2-0) fell to the Ft. Wayne Komets, 3-2 in overtime, on Saturday night. Forwards Jesse Schultz and Justin Vaive tallied the goals for the Cyclones, who see their four-game winning streak snapped.

After Ft. Wayne took a 1-0 lead 5:30 into the opening period on a goal from forward Brady Shaw , Cincinnati needed just 40 seconds to even things back up when Schultz found the puck in front of the net and flipped a backhander in to tie the game, 1-1.

The 1-1 score held up throughout the remainder of the first period, and after a scoreless second, Cincinnati took the lead 8:06 into the third while on the power play when Schultz sent a pass from behind the net to Vaive in front, and he fired home a shot to put the 'Clones in front, 2-1.

The momentum was short-lived, as just 1:05 later Ft. Wayne tied the game back up, 2-2, when forward Shaq Merasty redirected a point shot into the net. The teams engaged in a defensive battle throughout the remainder of regulation, as neither side was able to net the go-ahead goal, and the sides headed to overtime tied, 2-2.

In the extra session, the Cyclones received a double minor penalty for high-sticking 1:10 in, and at the 1:29 mark Ft. Wayne's Brad Morrison buried the game-winner to send the Komets to a 3-2 overtime win. Cincinnati was outshot 37-24 on the evening, with goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopping 34 in the loss. Cincinnati heads to Indy on Tuesday night to battle the Fuel. The face-off is scheduled for 7:05pm ET.

