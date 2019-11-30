Cyclones Fall in Overtime in Ft. Wayne
November 30, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release
Ft. Wayne, IN- The Cincinnati Cyclones (13-5-2-0) fell to the Ft. Wayne Komets, 3-2 in overtime, on Saturday night. Forwards Jesse Schultz and Justin Vaive tallied the goals for the Cyclones, who see their four-game winning streak snapped.
After Ft. Wayne took a 1-0 lead 5:30 into the opening period on a goal from forward Brady Shaw , Cincinnati needed just 40 seconds to even things back up when Schultz found the puck in front of the net and flipped a backhander in to tie the game, 1-1.
The 1-1 score held up throughout the remainder of the first period, and after a scoreless second, Cincinnati took the lead 8:06 into the third while on the power play when Schultz sent a pass from behind the net to Vaive in front, and he fired home a shot to put the 'Clones in front, 2-1.
The momentum was short-lived, as just 1:05 later Ft. Wayne tied the game back up, 2-2, when forward Shaq Merasty redirected a point shot into the net. The teams engaged in a defensive battle throughout the remainder of regulation, as neither side was able to net the go-ahead goal, and the sides headed to overtime tied, 2-2.
In the extra session, the Cyclones received a double minor penalty for high-sticking 1:10 in, and at the 1:29 mark Ft. Wayne's Brad Morrison buried the game-winner to send the Komets to a 3-2 overtime win. Cincinnati was outshot 37-24 on the evening, with goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopping 34 in the loss. Cincinnati heads to Indy on Tuesday night to battle the Fuel. The face-off is scheduled for 7:05pm ET.
The 2019-20 Cincinnati Cyclones season is upon us! The defending Brabham Cup champion Cyclones are looking to build off of last season's success, and we invite YOU to join us for the ride! Single game tickets, along with season and group ticket packages for every game this season are on sale now, and you can get more info by calling (513) 421-PUCK! Stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com !
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from November 30, 2019
- Vela Nets First Professional Hat Trick as Walleye Topple Royals - Toledo Walleye
- Cyclones Fall in Overtime in Ft. Wayne - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Thunder Tie It Late; Fall in OT to KC - Wichita Thunder
- Halverson's Stellar Effort Not Enough as Jacksonville Tops Norfolk - Norfolk Admirals
- Wings Win Road Trip Finale in Wheeling - Kalamazoo Wings
- Dubeau Blanks Thunder as Beast Win Fifth Straight - Brampton Beast
- Fuel Cruise to 4-2 Victory in Worcester - Indy Fuel
- Thompson's 36 Saves Sink Solar Bears in 2-0 Loss to Stingrays - Orlando Solar Bears
- Mavs Win Thriller in Wichita, Beat Thunder 4-3 in OT - Kansas City Mavericks
- Stingrays Shut Down Solar Bears - South Carolina Stingrays
- Nailers Fall 4-1 to Kalamazoo - Wheeling Nailers
- Reading's Nine-Game Point Streak Snapped vs. Toledo, 7-4 - Reading Royals
- Railers Lose 4-2 in First Ever Meeting With Indy Fuel - Worcester Railers HC
- Adirondack Stomped by Brampton for Second Straight Night, 4-0 - Adirondack Thunder
- Growlers Beat the Mariners 5-2 - Newfoundland Growlers
- Ted Hart Nets First Home Goal in Loss to Newfoundland - Maine Mariners
- Komets Acquire Doherty from Orlando - Fort Wayne Komets
- Game Preview: November 30th Florida at Utah - Utah Grizzlies
- Solar Bears Trade Taylor Doherty to Komets - Orlando Solar Bears
- ECHL Transactions - November 30 - ECHL
- PA Native Stork Claimed off Waivers, Expected to Debut Saturday - Reading Royals
- Game Preview: Solar Bears vs. Stingrays - Orlando Solar Bears
- Cyclones Game Preview: vs. Ft. Wayne Komets - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Game Notes: at Idaho - Rapid City Rush
- Royals Seek Points in 10 Straight, Complete Homestand - Reading Royals
- Fiore's Buzzer Beater Pushes Rush Back into First Place - Rapid City Rush
- Everblades Defeat Grizzlies 6-3 - Utah Grizzlies
- Fast and Furious: Four-Goal Burst Sends 'Blades Past Grizzlies - Florida Everblades
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.