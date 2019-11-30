PA Native Stork Claimed off Waivers, Expected to Debut Saturday
November 30, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals announced Saturday forward Luke Stork has been claimed off waivers; the second-year professional is expected to debut for Reading at 7:00 p.m. vs. Toledo. The Royals have three Pennsylvania natives on the active roster - Eric Knodel (West Chester), Corey Mackin (Philadelphia) and Stork (Pittsburgh).
Stork skated in two games with Atlanta this season and 10 SPHL games with Fayetteville (8g, 16 pts.). The 24-year-old combined to play 42 games with Maine (16 GP, 4a) and Atlanta (26 GP 2g, 4a) last campaign. Stork's first professional point came in his first game vs. Reading while with Maine in Oct. 2018.
He graduated from Ohio State in 2018 and was an alternate captain his senior season. The 6-foot, 189-lb., left-handed shot was named the 2016-17 Unsung Hero for the Buckeyes with six goals and 14 points his junior season. Stork played in the most games of any member of his senior class (143) and did not miss a game as a junior or a senior.
It's PAW Patrol Night Saturday at Santander Arena, with a PAW Patrol Kids T-Shirt Giveaway to the first 1,000 kids. The game is pres. by Visions Federal Credit Union.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from November 30, 2019
- Solar Bears Trade Taylor Doherty to Komets - Orlando Solar Bears
- ECHL Transactions - November 30 - ECHL
- PA Native Stork Claimed off Waivers, Expected to Debut Saturday - Reading Royals
- Game Preview: Solar Bears vs. Stingrays - Orlando Solar Bears
- Cyclones Game Preview: vs. Ft. Wayne Komets - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Game Notes: at Idaho - Rapid City Rush
- Royals Seek Points in 10 Straight, Complete Homestand - Reading Royals
- Fiore's Buzzer Beater Pushes Rush Back into First Place - Rapid City Rush
- Everblades Defeat Grizzlies 6-3 - Utah Grizzlies
- Fast and Furious: Four-Goal Burst Sends 'Blades Past Grizzlies - Florida Everblades
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Reading Royals Stories
- PA Native Stork Claimed off Waivers, Expected to Debut Saturday
- Royals Seek Points in 10 Straight, Complete Homestand
- DiChiara's Late Insurance, Ustimenko Denials March Royals by Walleye, 4-2
- Royals on Home Ice Friday and Saturday vs. Walleye
- Artistic Toys & Promotions to Give Away 2,000 Teddy Bears at December 14 Game