PA Native Stork Claimed off Waivers, Expected to Debut Saturday

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals announced Saturday forward Luke Stork has been claimed off waivers; the second-year professional is expected to debut for Reading at 7:00 p.m. vs. Toledo. The Royals have three Pennsylvania natives on the active roster - Eric Knodel (West Chester), Corey Mackin (Philadelphia) and Stork (Pittsburgh).

Stork skated in two games with Atlanta this season and 10 SPHL games with Fayetteville (8g, 16 pts.). The 24-year-old combined to play 42 games with Maine (16 GP, 4a) and Atlanta (26 GP 2g, 4a) last campaign. Stork's first professional point came in his first game vs. Reading while with Maine in Oct. 2018.

He graduated from Ohio State in 2018 and was an alternate captain his senior season. The 6-foot, 189-lb., left-handed shot was named the 2016-17 Unsung Hero for the Buckeyes with six goals and 14 points his junior season. Stork played in the most games of any member of his senior class (143) and did not miss a game as a junior or a senior.

