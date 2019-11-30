Komets Acquire Doherty from Orlando

The Komets announced Saturday that the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL have traded defenseman Taylor Doherty to Fort Wayne in exchange for future considerations. Doherty, 28 (6-8, 236 pounds), is a ninth-year pro. This season the veteran has appeared in all 17 Orlando games to date scoring four assists and five points. Doherty was selected by San Jose in round 2 of the 2009 NHL Entry Draft. Doherty has appeared in 257 AHL games, mostly with Worcester from 2010-2015. He also skated AHL stints with Toronto and Providence. Doherty made his ECHL debut in 2015-16 with Rapid City and appeared in 30 games with Orlando in 2016-17. The Cambridge, Ontario native also skated 63 ECHL games with Atlanta during 2017-18 before logging 50 games with Liberec in the Czech league last year.

The Komets also announced today that forward Matthew Boudens has been loaned to the AHL's Chicago Wolves for the second time this season. In 11 games the rookie has scored five goals and added two assists for seven points.

The Komets host Cincinnati tonight at 7:35 before traveling to Kalamazoo for a 3pm faceoff tomorrow.

Star Wars Saturday-- The Komets present Star Wars Night tonight. Free lightsabres will be given away to the first 2,000 kids through the doors while fans have a chance to meet their favorite Star Wars characters. Also, the Komets will be wearing special Star Wars jerseys to be sold in a silent auction to benefit the Boys and Girls Club of Fort Wayne.

Kids Seat Free Night Saturday-- Once again this season the Komets feature Kids Seat Free Nights. A Kids Seat Free Night is scheduled for this tonight's home game courtesy Aunt Millie's, Lutheran Health Network and the Komets. Any child under the age of 12 can see the game for free with a full-priced adult ticket purchase.

