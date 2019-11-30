Game Preview: November 30th Florida at Utah

Florida Everblades (12-6-1) at Utah Grizzlies (7-8-2-1) Saturday November 29, 2019. 7:00 pm MST.

Classic Country 1370, 104.3 FM HD-2. ECHL.TV.

It's the rubber match of the 3 game series.

Today's Transaction

Forward Griffen Molino returns to the Grizzlies after playing for the AHL's Colorado Eagles on Friday night, a game Colorado won 5-2 over Stockton. Molino has 5 goals and 4 assists on the year. He is a plus 6 on the season, appearing in 16 games for Utah.

Homestand Recap

November 22nd - Utah 2 Orlando 1 (Overtime) - Hunter Miska saved 29 of 30 shots. Eric Williams first period power play goal. JC Brassard game winner 1:52 into overtime. Utah was 1 for 5 on the power play. Penalty kill was 4 for 4. Utah outshot Orlando 33 to 30.

November 23rd - Utah 2 Orlando 1 (Overtime) - Garrett Klotz 1st period power play goal. Eric Williams game winner 4:51 into overtime. Hunter Miska stopped 25 of 26. Utah outshot Orlando 41 to 26.

November 27th - Utah 5 Florida 4 (Overtime) - Joe Wegwerth game winner 22 seconds into overtime. Felix Lauzon 1 goal 2 assists. Tim McGauley had 2 assists. Griffen Molino, Eric Williams and Garrett Klotz added goals. Utah was 2 for 4 on the power play.

November 29th - Utah 3 Florida 6 - Florida got a point from 11 different skaters as they evened up the series. Brandon Saigeon had 2 goals and Yuri Terao had 1 goal and 1 assist for the Grizz.

3 OT Winners This Homestand.

The Grizzlies are 3-1 in this current 5 game homestand.

November 22nd - JC Brassard 1:52 into OT.

November 23rd - Eric Williams 4:51 into OT.

November 27th - Joe Wegwerth 22 seconds into OT.

Power Play Having a Good Homestand

Utah is 5 for 18 on the power play the past 4 games. The Penalty Kill is also getting the job done. They are 16 for 17 the last 4 contests. Grizz also has a shorthanded goal, which Yuri Terao scored in the second period on Friday. Both teams went 1 for 5 on the power play last night.

Saigeon's First As A Pro

Brandon Saigeon scored his first 2 professional goals last night vs Florida. He had 92 regular season points with 2 different OHL clubs last season. He had 6 goals and 10 assists for 16 points in 15 playoff games for the Oshawa Generals.

Hunter Miska...Goaltender of the Week

Miska was named Warrior Hockey Goaltender of the Week for his 2 great games. The award was for the week of November 18th-24th, becoming the first Grizzly to get the honor since Joe Cannata won it exactly one year ago as Joe won for getting back to back shutouts from November 19th-25th.

Players with a Multiple Point Homestand

Felix Lauzon - 1 goal, 5 assists. He has a point in all 4 games this homestand.

Eric Williams (3 G), Joe Wegwerth (1 G, 2 A), Garrett Klotz (2 G, 1 A), Kevin Davis (3 A). - All with 3 points.

2 Point homestands for JC Brassard (1 G, 1 A), Jack Jenkins (2 A), Tim McGauley (2 A), Yuri Terao (1 G, 1 A), Brandon Saigeon (2 G).

Grizzlies Among League Leaders

Defenseman Taylor Richart is tied for 2nd among league defenseman with 5 goals. Richart's 3 power play goals is tied for the lead among blueliners. Taylor has 61 shots on goal, 3rd most among defenseman. Patrick McGrath leads the league in penalty minutes with 70.

Eric Williams On a Roll

Defenseman Eric Williams has a goal in 3 of his last 4 games. The rookie from Northeastern has appeared in all 17 games and has 4 goals and 1 assist.

2019-2020 Regular Season Totals

Overall record: 7-8-2-1

Home record: 4-4-1.

Road record: 3-4-1-1.

Last 10 games: Utah is 4-5-1

Goals per game: 3.11 (18th in the league).

Goals against per game: 3.17 (13th).

Shots per game: 30.44 (14th).

Shots against per game: 28.33 (6th).

Power play: 20.5 % (10th).

Penalty Kill: 85.1 % (8th).

Scoring By Period

First Period: Utah 19 Opponents 18.

Second Period: Utah 22 Opponents 23.

Third Period: Utah 12 Opponents 13.

Total Scoring: Utah 56 Opponents 57.

Previous Week's Record: Utah went 2-0.

Team Leaders

Goals: Josh Dickinson (9)

Assists: Tim McGauley (10)

Points: Travis Barron (13)

Plus/Minus: Tim McGauley (+8)

PIM: Patrick McGrath (70) - Leads League

Power Play Points: Travis Barron (8)

Shots on Goal: Taylor Richart (58)

Wins: Jeff Smith (3)

Save %: Hunter Miska (.947)

Goals Against Average: Miska (1.62)

Upcoming Promotions

November 30th Florida at Utah - Black Friday ticket offer.

December 11th Newfoundland at Utah - Wild Wednesday and Bud Light College Night.

December 13th Newfoundland at Utah - Teddy Bear Toss Presented by Ford. KSL Quarters for Christmas Night. Friday the 13th = $13 tickets.

December 14th Newfoundland at Utah - Star Wars Night.

Grizzlies Player Awards

Josh Dickinson - October 2019 Player of the Month. He also was ECHL Player of the Week from October 14-20, where he had back to back hat tricks.

Hunter Miska - November 18-24 Goaltender of the Week.

Grizzlies Reschedule February game vs KC

The regularly scheduled Friday February 21st game at Maverik Center has been moved to Sunday, February 23rd at 5:00 pm. Tickets that were distributed for the game on the 21st will be good to use for the 23rd.

4 Have Played Them All

4 Players have appeared in all 18 regular season games. Taylor Richart, Eric Williams, Kevin Davis and Peter Tischke. All 4 players are defenseman.

