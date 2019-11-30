Solar Bears Trade Taylor Doherty to Komets

November 30, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release





ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that veteran defenseman Taylor Doherty has been traded to the Fort Wayne Komets in exchange for future considerations. Orlando has also released forward Lucas Kohls.

Doherty, 28, had five points (1g-4a) and 28 penalty minutes in 17 games with Orlando this season.

Kohls, 26, appeared in three games with Orlando this season and logged four penalty minutes.

NEXT GAME:

The Solar Bears take on the South Carolina Stingrays tonight at 7 p.m. as part of Kids Weekend, presented by First Watch. CLICK HERE to purchase tickets for this game.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 30, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.