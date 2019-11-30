Cyclones Game Preview: vs. Ft. Wayne Komets

November 30, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release





Game 20 (Road Game 10)

Vs. Ft. Wayne Komets (11-6-2-0, 24 pts)

Saturday, November 30, 2019, 7:35pm ET

Allen County War Memorial Coliseum - Ft. Wayne, IN

Overview: The Cyclones picked up their fourth win in a row and eighth in their last nine games following a 4-2 win over the Kalamazoo Wings on Wednesday night. Cincinnati maintains a three-point lead over the Ft. Wayne Komets in the ECHL's Central Division, and Saturday night is the beginning of four-straight games on the road for Cincinnati.

Wednesday Night Recap:The Cincinnati Cyclones (13-5-1-0) eared a 4-2 win over the Kalamazoo Wings on Wednesday night, in front of 9,191 fans at Heritage Bank Center. Forward Jesse Schultz led the way with a pair of goals, while forwards Justin Vaive and Mason Mitchell each potted lone tallies for the Cyclones, who earn their fourth win in a row. The Cyclones outshot the Wings, 35-20, with goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopping 18 in the win.

Last Saturday Night Recap:The Cincinnati Cyclones (12-5-1-0) collected a 3-2 win over the Indy Fuel on Saturday night. Forwards John Edwardh, Jesse Schultz, and Ben Johnson scored the goals for the Cyclones, who have now won seven of their last eight games. Cincinnati was outshot by Indy, 27-26, with goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen steering aside 23 in the win.

Last Friday Night Recap:The Cincinnati Cyclones (11-5-1-0) hammered the Kalamazoo Wings, 8-1, on Friday night. Forward John Wiitala recorded his first pro hat trick, while forwards Darik Angeli, Mason Mitchell, Justin Vaive, and Ben Johnson, along with defenseman Cody Sol , scored the goals for Cincinnati, who record their largest goal output of the season. The Cyclones outshot Kalamazoo, 36-23 on the evening, with goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopping 22 in the win.

Previewing Ft. Wayne: The Komets have won three-straight games and are coming off a 3-0 victory over the Wheeling Nailers on Thanksgiving night. Ft. Wayne is the top offensive team in the ECHL, averaging 4.26 goals per game, and they have done most of their damage in the first period, as they are outscoring teams, 31-18 in the opening 20 minutes of play. Additionally, the Komets are second on the power play with a 25.6% conversion rate. They are led offensively by forward Brady Shaw, who has accounted for seven goals and 17 assists for 24 points. He is followed by team-goals leader Shawn St-Amant who has 12 goals and eight assists, and is currently on a five-game goal-scoring streak (7g), and forward Shawn Szydlowski who has been responsible for five goals and 13 assists. In goal, Cole Kehler leads all active Komet netminders with a 5-2-0-0 record along with a 3.10 goals-against average and a .897 save percentage.

Inside the Series: Saturday is the third of seven meetings this season between Cincinnati and Ft. Wayne. The 'Clones are 2-0-0-0 against Ft. Wayne this season, outscoring the Komets, 10-4, in those contests, including a 5-0 shutout win in their last meeting on November 16.

Next Game Preview: Cincinnati heads to Indianapolis to take on the Fuel on Tuesday night, in the fifth of 11 meetings this season. Cincinnati is 2-2-0-0 against the Fuel this season, and the next three games in the season series will be played in Indy.

Cyclones Acquire Spencer: The Buffalo Sabres, National Hockey League (NHL) affiliate of the Cyclones, have acquired defenseman Matthew Spencer from the Tampa Bay Lightning, in exchange for Cyclones defenseman Devante Stephens . Spencer, who was playing for the American Hockey League's (AHL) Syracuse Crunch, has been reassigned to Cincinnati. Spencer has appeared in five games this season between the Crunch and the ECHL's Orlando Solar Bears, dishing out an assist in the process. He skated in 47 games between Syracuse and Orlando in 2018-19, accounting for a pair of goals and 14 assists in that time. Overall, in 106 pro games between the Crunch, Solar Bears, and Adirondack Thunder, the Oakville, ON, native has totaled 20 goals and 25 assists. Stephens departs Cincinnati having appeared in three games for the Cyclones this season, recording an assist in those contests. Currently in his third pro campaign, Stephens accounted for eight goals and 17 assists in 69 games in 2018-19, marking a 23-point improvement from 2017-18, where he was responsible for four goals and nine assists in 26 combined games between the Cyclones and Rochester Americans, Cincinnati's AHL affiliate.

We're Going Streaking!: Forwards Darik Angeli (3g, 6a) and Mason Mitchell (3g 6a) are each on six-game point streaks, while forward Ben Johnson (3g, 1a) is currently riding a four-game point streak. Additionally, forward Jesse Schultz has a three-game heater, accounting for three goals and three assists in that time.

Hats Off, Rook!: Rookie forward John Wiitala recorded his first pro hat trick last Friday night, in an 8-1 win over the Kalamazoo Wings. The goals were also the first three of his pro hockey career, and it was the first Cyclones hat trick since Brady Vail lit the lamp three times in the first period of an 8-1 win over the Maine Mariners on February 8, 2019. The Lakeville, MN, native has six points over his last three games (3g, 3a), and is now tied for fifth on the team in scoring with nine points (3g, 6a).

Sharing is Caring: The Cyclones have been getting major offensive contributions outside of their top line in recent games, as the Cyclones second and third lines have combined for 17 goals and 20 assists over the last seven games, including five goals and five assists in Friday's 8-1 win over the Kalamazoo Wings. Leading the way in that time is forward Mason Mitchell who has accounted for four goals and five assists, while forwards John Wiitala (3g, 3a) and Cody Milan (2g, 4a) each have six points, and Ben Johnson has been responsible for six points (4g, 2a).

Achievement Unlocked: Cyclones forward Jesse Schultz recorded his 900th professional point in last Saturday's 5-0 win over the Ft. Wayne Komets. Point 900 came on an assist on Ben Johnson's second period goal, and he added a pair of goals and an additional helper as a part of a four-point night. Schultz is closing in on a few more career milestones as well, sitting just six games away from 1,000 pro games played, and 16 games away from 300 for his ECHL career. He currently sits at 353 goals and 552 assists across 994 games, in a career that has seen him spend time in North America in the ECHL, American Hockey League (AHL), and Central Hockey League (CHL), and he also skated in a pair of games for the Vancouver Canucks of the National Hockey League (NHL). He has also seen time overseas in Denmark, England, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Slovakia, and Sweden.

Finding Their Stride: The trio of Justin Vaive, Darik Angeli, and Jesse Schultz have accounted for 23 goals and 26 assists over the last 14 games for the Cyclones. Schultz has points in 11 of his last 14 games (11g, 10a), and leads the team in scoring with 22 points on the season (12g, 10a). Additionally, Vaive has seven goals and four assists over his last 12 outings, while Angeli has points in eight of his last nine games (4g, 7a).

Holding the Lead: Cincinnati is a perfect 10-0-0-0 when scoring the first goal and when leading through two periods this season, and are currently third in the ECHL with 2.47 goals allowed per game.

The 2019-20 Cincinnati Cyclones season is upon us! The defending Brabham Cup champion Cyclones are looking to build off of last season's success, and we invite YOU to join us for the ride! Single game tickets, along with season and group ticket packages for every game this season are on sale now, and you can get more info by calling (513) 421-PUCK! Stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com !

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 30, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.