ECHL Transactions - November 30
November 30, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, November 30, 2019:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Maine:
Ryan Cloonan, F
Orlando:
Lucas Kohls, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
Add Josh Brittain, F activated from reserve
Add Tyler Sheehy, F activated from reserve
Delete Jordan Topping, F placed on reserve
Delete Kayle Doetzel, D placed on reserve
Fort Wayne:
Add Shaquille Merasty, F activated from reserve
Delete Matt Boudens, F loaned to Chicago (AHL)
Idaho:
Add Brett Supinski, F activated from reserve
Delete Joe Basaraba, F placed on reserve
Kansas City:
Add Zach Osburn, D assigned by Stockton
Delete Malcolm Hayes, D placed on reserve
Newfoundland:
Add Zach O'Brien, F activated from reserve
Delete Justin Brazeau, F recalled by Toronto (AHL)
Norfolk:
Add Shane Bednard, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Brandon Halverson, G activated from reserve
Delete Alex Sakellaropoulos, G placed on reserve
Orlando:
Delete Taylor Doherty, D traded to Fort Wayne
Rapid City:
Add Alex Rauter, F activated from reserve
Delete Richard Coyne, D placed on reserve
Reading:
Add Luke Stork, F added to active roster (claimed from Newfoundland)
Add Jeremy Beaudry, D activated from reserve
Delete Jimmy Mazza, D placed on reserve
South Carolina:
Add Tariq Hammond, D activated from Injured Reserve
Toledo:
Add Freddy Gerard, F activated from reserve
Delete Alex Kromm, F placed on reserve
Wichita:
Add Sean Allen, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Luke Shiplo, D placed on reserve
Delete Nolan Vesey, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/23)
Worcester:
Add Jack Stander, D activated from reserve
Delete Ivan Chukarov, D placed on reserve
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from November 30, 2019
- Solar Bears Trade Taylor Doherty to Komets - Orlando Solar Bears
- ECHL Transactions - November 30 - ECHL
- PA Native Stork Claimed off Waivers, Expected to Debut Saturday - Reading Royals
- Game Preview: Solar Bears vs. Stingrays - Orlando Solar Bears
- Cyclones Game Preview: vs. Ft. Wayne Komets - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Game Notes: at Idaho - Rapid City Rush
- Royals Seek Points in 10 Straight, Complete Homestand - Reading Royals
- Fiore's Buzzer Beater Pushes Rush Back into First Place - Rapid City Rush
- Everblades Defeat Grizzlies 6-3 - Utah Grizzlies
- Fast and Furious: Four-Goal Burst Sends 'Blades Past Grizzlies - Florida Everblades
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.