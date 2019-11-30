ECHL Transactions - November 30

November 30, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, November 30, 2019:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Maine:

Ryan Cloonan, F

Orlando:

Lucas Kohls, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Add Josh Brittain, F activated from reserve

Add Tyler Sheehy, F activated from reserve

Delete Jordan Topping, F placed on reserve

Delete Kayle Doetzel, D placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Shaquille Merasty, F activated from reserve

Delete Matt Boudens, F loaned to Chicago (AHL)

Idaho:

Add Brett Supinski, F activated from reserve

Delete Joe Basaraba, F placed on reserve

Kansas City:

Add Zach Osburn, D assigned by Stockton

Delete Malcolm Hayes, D placed on reserve

Newfoundland:

Add Zach O'Brien, F activated from reserve

Delete Justin Brazeau, F recalled by Toronto (AHL)

Norfolk:

Add Shane Bednard, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Brandon Halverson, G activated from reserve

Delete Alex Sakellaropoulos, G placed on reserve

Orlando:

Delete Taylor Doherty, D traded to Fort Wayne

Rapid City:

Add Alex Rauter, F activated from reserve

Delete Richard Coyne, D placed on reserve

Reading:

Add Luke Stork, F added to active roster (claimed from Newfoundland)

Add Jeremy Beaudry, D activated from reserve

Delete Jimmy Mazza, D placed on reserve

South Carolina:

Add Tariq Hammond, D activated from Injured Reserve

Toledo:

Add Freddy Gerard, F activated from reserve

Delete Alex Kromm, F placed on reserve

Wichita:

Add Sean Allen, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Luke Shiplo, D placed on reserve

Delete Nolan Vesey, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/23)

Worcester:

Add Jack Stander, D activated from reserve

Delete Ivan Chukarov, D placed on reserve

