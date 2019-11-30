Game Preview: Solar Bears vs. Stingrays

November 30, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release





WHO: Orlando Solar Bears vs. South Carolina Stingrays

VENUE: Jewett Orthopaedic Rink at Amway Center, Orlando, Fla.

DATE: Saturday, Nov. 30 at 7 p.m.

WATCH: ECHL.TV

LISTEN: OSB Radio via Facebook, Mixlr and TuneIn

PROMOTIONS:

Kids Weekend, presented by First Watch - The Solar Bears will take the ice wearing Marvel Super Hero™ jerseys inspired by Groot from Guardians of the Galaxy. Face-painting and balloon animals will be available on the Amway Center concourse. One lucky kid will have the opportunity to serve as the guest in-game host for tonight's game.

TONIGHT: The Orlando Solar Bears (5-8-3-1) take on the South Carolina Stingrays (13-2-0-0) for the fourth time out of 12 total meetings this season. Orlando is still looking for its first win against South Carolina this season, as the Stingrays currently lead the South Division with 26 points and boast the ECHL's top road record (9-1-0-0).

SCORING FIRST A NEAR-NECESSITY: Getting the first goal will likely be a critical component for any potential victory for Orlando this evening - the Stingrays have gone 10-1-0-0 when scoring first this season.

FITZE FINDING STRIDE: With a goal and assist in his last two games, forward Dylan Fitze appears to be finding his offensive game for the Solar Bears. The second-year pro's longest point streak is three games, which occurred twice last season during his rookie campaign.

LANGAN, SHALAGIN LEADING THE WAY IN NOVEMBER: Entering tonight's game, Tristin Langan and Mikhail Shalagin are tied with Hunter Fejes for the team goal-scoring lead in the month of November with three apiece. With Fejes up in the AHL, tonight's game represents a prime opportunity for Langan and Shalagin to finish the month on a high note.

SCOUTING THE OPPONENT: The Stingrays have seen several call-ups to the AHL affect their roster over the past week; notably defenseman Ed Wittchow was recalled to the Hershey Bears on Monday. The blueliner had posted seven points and a +7 for the Stingrays in 15 games. As of Saturday morning, South Carolina only has six defensemen listed on its active roster.

NEXT GAME:

The Solar Bears host the South Carolina Stingrays again on Monday, Dec. 2 at 7 p.m.

