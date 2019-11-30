Halverson's Stellar Effort Not Enough as Jacksonville Tops Norfolk

Norfolk, VA - The Norfolk Admirals were coming off thrilling 5-4 victory over the Jacksonville Icemen on Friday Night. Saturday night would be a different story for the Admirals, as John Albert scored two goals for the Icemen and they defeated the Norfolk, 3-0.

The Admirals turned to Brandon Halverson on Saturday night, who was making his first start since November 17 in South Carolina. The Michigan native was called up to Providence (AHL) last week, but was sent back down to Norfolk just a few days later.

It was Jacksonville who opened the scoring with a goal from defenseman, Charles-David Beaudoin. The Icemen were able to keep the puck in the Norfolk end after multiple failed clearing attempts and Everett Clark gained control of the puck at the center point for Jacksonville where he found Beaudoin. He then shot the puck towards the net that trickled past Halverson to give Jacksonville a 1-0 lead.

Jacksonville added another goal in the first period courtesy of John Albert. Albert skated into the Norfolk zone on a two-on-one and fired a shot that went over the glove of Halverson to put the Icemen up by two.

Each team had great chances in the first frame, including the Admirals with an A+ chance right before the buzzer. Roman Ammirato skated in on a breakaway but was turned aside by Jacksonville goaltender, Michael McNiven.

As the third period began, the Admirals continued to pressure McNiven with tons of shots. Many chances came for Norfolk, but they just couldn't solve McNiven on Saturday night. The Admirals would have another quality chance from Charlie O'Connor on the penalty kill. He skated in on a breakaway and went for the shot instead of the deke, but was turned aside by McNiven.

Jacksonville added a late empty net goal by Albert and the Icemen would walk away with a 3-0 win. Halverson would wind up making 32 saves on 34 shots. On the other side, McNiven picked up his first shutout of the season, stopping all 35 Norfolk shots.

The Admirals fall to 6-14-3 on the season and are now tied for fifth place in the South division with Jacksonville at 15 points. They will be back on action at Norfolk Scope next Friday against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits. Puck drop is set for 7:30pm.

