Game Notes: at Idaho

November 30, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release





Rapid City Rush @ Idaho Steelheads - 7:10 p.m. MDT

CenturyLink Arena

THIS SEASON

Idaho: 21gp, 11-6-2-2, 26pts (3rd Mountain)

Last Game - 11/29 vs Rapid City (4-3 L)

Rush: 21gp, 13-5-3-0, 29pts (T-1st ECHL)

Last Game - 11/29 @ Idaho (4-3 W)

HEAD TO HEAD - 5 of 13 Games Played

Idaho: 1-3-1-0 (3pts)

Power Play: 15.0% (3/20)

Penalty Kill: 71.5% (15/21)

Leading Scorer(s): Roy/Nellis (5pts Each)

Rush: 4-0-1-0 (9pts)

Power Play: 28.5% (6/21)

Penalty Kill: 85.0% (17/20)

Leading Scorer(s): Peter Quenneville (5gp, 2g-7ast-9pts)

NOTES

BUZZER BEATERS: In the most dramatic of fashions on the last power play of the game, Giovanni Fiore sent the Rush bench into euphoria when he broke the deadlock against the Steelheads with 1.2 seconds left in regulation to give the Rush a 4-3 win on Friday night. Even though this was a herculean task, it isn't the first time the Rush have beaten the buzzer against Idaho in their old building. Rewinding back to October 17, 2015, just the second-ever meeting between the teams, Scott Brannon scored with .1 left in regulation to complete a run of four-unanswered goals to force overtime, setting Jonathan Narbonne up for the first ever 3-on-3 overtime winner in Rush history.

G-UNIT: After scoring his first of a pair of goals in the third period last night, Giovanni Fiore emphatically threw the monkey off of his back and stomped on it. His goals last night marked the first time he ignited the goal lamp in exactly three weeks to the day of his last goal, ending an eight-game goal-scoring drought in the process. Coincidentally, his last goal came against Idaho to tie the game up on November 8th with 2:01 left in the game, setting up a Rush shootout win.

ONE MORE TO THE HISTORY BOOKS: Rush Captain Peter Quenneville has been a frequent subject of the Game Notes, and rightfully so. With his game-tying strike last night, the Captain has scored in seven consecutive games, tying a Rush franchise record. If he ignites the goal lamp tonight, he'll break the previous record set by Rusty Masters from March 8th against Allen to March 22nd against Denver in the 2012-13 CHL season, the team's fifth anniversary campaign.

THE POINT STREAK CONTINUES: With the win last night, the Rush are currently on a five-game point streak. However, against the Steelheads, the team is on an active eight-game point streak dating back to March 27th of last season (6-0-1-1). Additionally, dating back to February 16th of last season, the Rush have an active six-game point streak in CenturyLink Arena (4-0-1-1).

PARKS AND REC: Last season, it took Rush net-minder Tyler Parks 20 appearances to get to five wins, with the 20th game serving as the final game of the 2018-19 regular season. Last night, Parks earned a career-high sixth win in a season in just his 11th game, stopping 27 of 30 shots in the win. Parks is now 6-1-3-0 on the season in 11 appearances.

WE'RE GOING STREAKING!: Three players carry a statistical streak into tonight's series finale with the Idaho Steelheads:

Peter Quenneville - has goals in seven straight games, and assists in four (7gp, 7g-7ast-14pts)

Quenneville also has 2+ points in four straight games

Giovanni Fiore - has points in his last five games (5gp, 2g-6ast-8pts)

Tyler Coulter - has points in four straight games (4gp, 4g-1ast-5pts)

ECHL Stories from November 30, 2019

