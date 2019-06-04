Vasquez, Sulser Fire Shutout in Erie

June 4, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Altoona Curve News Release





ERIE, Pa. - Pedro Vasquez held the Erie SeaWolves scoreless for six innings before Beau Sulser completed a 3-0 shutout win for the Altoona Curve on Tuesday at UPMC Park.

The scoreless effort for the Curve (26-29) pitching staff was the sixth of the season and the first since April 26, a stretch of 34 games.

Vasquez (Win, 4-1) stranded SeaWolves (26-27) at third base in three of his six shutout frames during his first start with the club after a two-game cameo at Triple-A Indianapolis. Sulser (Save, 1) worked out of a bases-loaded, one out spot in the seventh and fought around lead-off singles in all three innings he worked to carry the scoreless effort to the finish line.

The Curve offense made Erie starter Logan Shore (Loss, 2-5) work for 33 pitches in the first but did not score after they loaded the bases. The club plated all the runs they needed against Shore in the second on a two-out, RBI single by Mitchell Tolman. Alfredo Reyes scored the first run of the game after he moved up to third base on a wild pitch to easily score on the sinking liner in shallow center. Shore settled in and retired 10 of his last 11 batters.

Altoona mustered just two hits over the final six innings, but they were productive hits. Jared Oliva hit his third homer onto the roof of the Erie Insurance Arena in left field and Jason Delay led off the ninth with a solo homer to right against reliever Joe Navilhon.

The Curve have now won three out of their last four games with consecutive wins for the first time since May 17-18 vs. Harrisburg.

The club will go for the series sweep on Wednesday morning for a 10:35 a.m. series finale in Erie. The Curve starter is yet to be determined while Erie will tab right-hander Alex Faedo (3-3, 3.81).

After a three-game series in Erie, the Curve are back at PNG Field starting on Friday for a six-game homestand. The Akron RubberDucks and Portland Sea Dogs will each be in Altoona for three games each with promotional highlights of the D-Day Tribute jerseys on June 7, Pittsburgh Dad appearance on June 13 and three FIREWORKS shows. For tickets or more information about upcoming promotions, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from June 4, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.