Farmers Market Coming to PNG Field this Summer

CURVE, Pa. - Peoples Natural Gas Field, home of the Altoona Curve, will host a weekly farmers market for local produce and craft vendors on Wednesdays this summer.

Each farmers market will operate from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesdays starting on June 5 and running through August 28, except for July 24. Vendors will be located in the tan parking lot in front of the ballpark, which is closest to Park Ave.

Items on hand every week will range from local produce, dairy and coffee to crafts and many other varieties. The Curve will distribute a grandstand ticket voucher to those who make a purchase at the farmers market during the month of June.

For tickets or more information about the Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on non-gamedays and online 24/7/365.

