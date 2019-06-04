Shore Tosses a Quality Start on Tuesday

The SeaWolves (26-27) could not get the offense rolling on Tuesday at UPMC Park as they were shut out by the Altoona Curve (26-29) 3-0.

Erie starter Logan Shore got into trouble in the top of the first inning. Mitchell Tolman walked with one out and with two outs, Logan Hill singled and Hunter Owen walked to load the bases. Shore got out of the jam with a strikeout to keep Altoona off the board.

The Curve did get to Shore in the second. Alfredo Reyes walked with one out, moved to second on a hit by pitch taken by Jared Oliva and advanced to third on a wild pitch. Tolman singled home Reyes for a 1-0 lead.

Altoona jumped ahead 2-0 in the fourth when Oliva homered off of Shore with two outs. It was the third home run for Oliva.

The final run came in the top of the ninth against Erie reliever Joe Navilhon when Jason Delay homered to right making it 3-0.

Curve starter Pedro Vasquez (4-1) held the SeaWolves in check for six scoreless frames. He allowed five hits with a walk and four strikeouts. He improved to 2-0 against Erie in 2019.

Beau Sulser kept Erie off the scoreboard over the final three innings to earn his first save of the season. The 'Wolves loaded the bases on Sulser in the seventh with one out, but could not break through.

Shore (2-5) took the loss despite tossing a quality start. He allowed two runs on four hits with four walks and seven strikeouts in six innings of work.

The SeaWolves will look to avoid a series sweep on Wednesday morning at 10:35 a.m. Righty Alex Faedo (3-3, 3.32 ERA) takes the mound for Erie against RHP Austin Coley (0-0, 4.50 ERA).

