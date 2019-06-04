Goats Roll Thunder with One-Hitter, Three Homers

June 4, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Hartford Yard Goats News Release





HARTFORD - Four Hartford pitchers combined on a one-hitter, as the Yard Goats blanked the first place Trenton Thunder, 3-0, Tuesday night, before a sellout crowd of 6,371 at Dunkin' Donuts Park. It was the 14th sellout, as the Yard Goats increased their season attendance to 140,665. Hartford (33-23) jumped into second place with the win, one-half game behind the Yankees' affiliate.

Yard Goats pitchers carried a no-hitter into the ninth inning. After Eastern League saves leader Ben Bowden struck out the first batter, Matt Lipka reached on Trenton's only hit, a push-bunt to the right side of the infield. Bowden then retired the next two batters, but both benches cleared after the game, with Bowden and Lipka exchanging words, before order was restored.

Hartford right-hander Rico Garcia won his league-leading seventh game (7-1), pitching the first six innings, allowing no hits or walks and striking out 11. It was the second time this season he has struck out 11, tying a franchise high for a strike outs in a game. Jordan Foley and Logan Cozart, followed with perfect innings, before Bowden closed it out with his league-leading 18th save in 18 tries. Hartford pitchers struck out 16 Trenton batters, and lead the league in strike outs with 531.

The Yard Goats took a 1-0 lead in the first inning on a home run into the left-field bullpen by Colton Welker, his fifth home run of the season. Bret Boswell followed with an upper deck shot to right in the second inning, while Mylz Jones homered to left in the fifth inning. Manny Melendez added two hits for the Yard Goats.

Rony Garcia, who suffered the loss for Trenton (32-21), pitched six innings, allowing three runs on six hits, one walk and four strike outs.

Game two of the three-game series Wednesday at 7:05 PM. RHP Ashton Goudeau will pitch for Hartford against RHP Deivi Garcia for Trenton. The game will be broadcast on News Radio 1410 AM, on 100.9 FM, in Spanish on 1120 AM and on the Internet on newsradio1410.iheart.com and on MiLB.com.

Trenton 0-1-1Hartford 3-7-2

WP- Rico Garcia (7-1)

LP- Rony Garcia (1-4)

S- Ben Bowden (18)

T- 2:13

A- 6,371

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from June 4, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.