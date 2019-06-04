Tom Powers RubberDucks Early in 8-5 Victory

The Akron RubberDucks jumped ahead of the Reading Fightin Phils early with a four-run first inning and never trailed, cruising to an 8-5 win Tuesday night at Canal Park.

Turning Point

Eastern League Player of the Month, Ka'ai Tom continued his offensive tear for the RubberDucks offense by homering for the tenth time this season and putting Akron ahead 2-0 in the bottom of the first. The Ducks sent all nine batters to the plate and tacked on two more runs on RBI singles by Mitch Longo and Alexis Pantoja to extend the lead to 4-0.

Mound Presence

Akron starter Tanner Tully was solid for the RubberDucks, posting four earned runs in six innings of work. Tully set down eight Reading hitters in a row from the second inning until Luke Williams homered to lead off the top of the fifth. Reading would double their run total in the top of the sixth inning when Darick Hall's two-run home to right field for the second Reading home run of the game. Anthony Gose, Kyle Nelson, and Dalbert Siri came on in relief of Tully and allowed one earned run and struck out four Reading batters in three innings.

Duck Tales

The RubberDucks offense jumped on Reading starter Bailey Falter early and often, collecting five extra-base hits through the first four innings. The Ducks offense were able to push across a run in four of the first five innings, totaling eight runs on 13 hits. Every hitter in the Akron starting lineup had at least one hit on the night, with Ka'ai Tom, Mitch Longo, and Nellie Rodriguez posting multi-hit games.

Notebook

Ka'ai Tom has now broken into the Eastern league top-ten ranks for home runs (10), OBP (.374), SLG (.489), walks (28), runs (33), and TB (95) ... Akron's 13 hits marked the team's highest since May 29th at Bowie (17)... Akron collected six extra-base hits which was the team's highest since May 11 at Reading (8) ... Kyle Nelson struck out the side in the eighth inning, bringing his strikeout total to 23 in 13.2 innings since reaching Akron ...Time of Game: 2:27... Attendance: 3,741

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will again host the Reading Fightin Phils Wednesday night for the second of a three game homestand at Canal Park. The game will be broadcast on Fox Sports 1350 AM, the WARF iHeart channel, and the TuneIn Radio App. Jake Paulson (3-3, 4.17) is slated to get the start for Akron in the series finale at Bowie against Baysox starter Mauricio Llovera (2-1, 4.84).

