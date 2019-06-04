Doubleheader Moved to June 26
June 4, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release
BINGHAMTON, NY - The doubleheader between the Binghamton Rumble Ponies and Erie SeaWolves initially scheduled for Tuesday June 25th has been moved to Wednesday June 26th. Tuesday's game will now begin at 6:35PM, with game one of Wednesday's doubleheader starting at 5:35PM.
Tickets for the Rumble Ponies home schedule can be purchased online at BINGRP.COM, over the phone at (607) 722-FUNN, and in person at the Starting Gate Box Office at NYSEG Stadium.
