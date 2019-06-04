Harrisburg Senators Game Information and Starting Lineup vs. Binghamton

Harrisburg Senators (35-21) vs. Binghamton Rumble Ponies (30-21)

RH Mario Sanchez (3-0, 2.11) vs. LH David Peterson (2-2, 4.14)

Game 57 - Tuesday, June 4 @ 6:30 p.m. - FNB Field

Sens starting lineup:

Luis Garcia, SS

Adrian Sanchez, 2B

Austin Davidson, 1B

Chuck Taylor, RF

Jose Marmolejos, LF

Ian Sagdal, 3B

Spencer Kieboom, C

Hunter Jones, CF

Mario Sanchez, P

LAST GAME

The Harrisburg Senators (35-21) snapped their two-game losing streak with a 4-1 win over Trenton (32-20) Sunday afternoon in Trenton. The win also snapped a road seven-game losing streak. Jose Marmolejos doubled in a run, homered, and scored twice in the win. The Sens scored a pair of runs in the first and two in the third then withstood several Trenton scoring opportunities. Steven Fuentes started and earned the win.

CAPITAL BEAT

The Senators and Binghamton Rumble Ponies play game one of a three-game series tonight at FNB Field. The last time these two teams played, Binghamton swept the Sens in a three-game series at FNB Field which included a no-hitter thrown by the Rumble Ponies. The Senators are 0-3 against Binghamton.

Harrisburg is 9-3 at home since the three-game sweep at the hands of the Rumble Ponies.

Mario Sanchez makes his second straight start for the Senators. He went four innings last Thursday against New Hampshire. He's 2-0 with a 3.00 ERA as a starter and the Sens are 3-0 in his 3 spot starts.

BINGHAMTON

They're 30-21 and tied for second place in the Eastern Division, trailing Trenton by 1.5 games.

Binghamton is 5-5 in their past 10 games and a sizzling 21-8 on the road which is the best road record in the Eastern League.

They finished May 19-11 after going 11-8 in April.

Binghamton has nine MLB.com Top 30 prospects on their active roster. They're led by the #1 prospect in the Mets system, Andres Gimenez. Gimenez is also the #52 overall prospect in baseball.

Tonight's starter is LH David Peterson. The 23-year-old was taken in the 1st round (20th overall) of the 2017 draft by the Mets out of the University of Oregon. Tonight is his 10th start this season. He tossed 5 innings of one run ball against the Senators on 5/9. His last start came 5/29 at Richmond (4.2-9-4-3-1-6 91-59).

SENATORS ROSTER MAKEUP

The Sens have used 40 players this season. They've averaged using 55 players per season for the past 10 seasons

The roster has evolved from having 11 Double-A rookies to start the season to now there are 8 on the active roster. There are 18 players that have played in the Nats organization their entire career and 5 players with big league experience. Of the 25 active players, 20 were in the Nats organization last year.

They've had one player, RHP James Bourque, go to the Nats for the first time.

FILIBUSTERS

The Sens have 14 games remaining in the first half. Of the remaining games, 6 are at home and 8 are away; all 14 are NL; 5 are against West opponents and 9 are against the East.

The Sens finished May 13-16, .224 17HR 103r and a 4.03 ERA. In April they were 21-4, .250 28HR 110r and a 2.66 ERA.

Since moving 18 games over .500 at 29-11 on 5/18 they're 6-10, are hitting .222, averaging 3.25 runs per game and have a 3.78 ERA.

The Senators have 14 games left in the first half and their lead is 6.5 games over Akron, 7.0 games over Erie and 9.0 games over Altoona.

