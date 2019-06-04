Erie SeaWolves vs. Altoona Curve - Game Notes

ERIE SEAWOLVES (26-26, 3RD WEST, 7.0 GB 1st Half) VS. ALTOONA CURVE (25-29, 4TH WEST, 9.0 GB, 1st Half)

RHP LOGAN SHORE (2-4, 4.70 ERA) VS. RHP PEDRO VASQUEZ (3-1, 3.32 ERA)

TUESDAY, JUNE 4 * 10:35 AM EDT * BROADCAST: FOX SPORTS RADIO 1330 AM, SEAWOLVES.COM, MILB.TV

UPMC PARK * GAME #53 * HOME GAME #31 * AWAY GAME #18

Today, the Erie SeaWolves look to even the series with the Altoona Curve after falling in last night's series opener at UMPC Park. The SeaWolves led 8-3 heading into the eighth inning before the bullpen allowed six unanswered runs, including five in the ninth. Logan Shore toes the rubber for Erie and is coming off of a loss on May 28 at Reading. Shore allowed a season-high five earned runs on six hits (two home runs) with three walks and a strikeout in a season-low 2.2 innings. In two previous starts versus the Curve, the right-hander is 1-1 with 3.60 ERA in 10 innings. Pedro Vasquez takes the mound for Altoona. Vasquez made his last start for Triple-A Indianapolis on May 30 and earned the win tossing six shutout innings. Vasquez allowed just one hit and one walk while striking out seven. The right-hander was transferred from Indianapolis to Altoona on May 31. Originally an international free agent signing by the Seattle Mariners in 2015, Vasquez was traded to Pittsburgh in August of 2016.

Wed., June 5 vs. Altoona 10:35 a.m. RHP Alex Faedo (3-3, 3.81 ERA) vs. TBD

Fri., June 7 at Trenton 7:00 p.m. RHP Casey Mize (5-0, 1.21 ERA) vs. TBD

Sat., June 8 at Trenton 7:00 p.m. RHP Matt Manning (4-3, 2.34 ERA) vs. TBD

Sun., June 9 at Trenton 1:00 p.m. RHP Anthony Castro (1-1, 5.71 ERA) vs. TBD

- INF Isaac Paredes is the No. 4 overall prospect, OF Derek Hill is No. 24 and OF Jose Azocar is No. 30

- INF Sergio Alcantara is a 40-man member and the No. 14 overall prospect

- The starting rotation now boasts five Top-30 Tigers talents: RHP Casey Mize is ranked the No. 1 prospect, RHP Matt Manning is No. 2, RHP Alex Faedo sits at No. 9, RHP Logan Shore is No. 15 and RHP Anthony Castro is No. 26

- The bullpen features No. 25 overall prospect Zac Houston

- Last night was the largest blown lead (five runs) in the sixth inning or later of the season and fourth overall (sixth or later)

- The 15 hits last night was the second-highest hit total for Erie in 2019 (17 hits on April 7 vs. Trenton)

- In May, Erie went 5-11 in games decided by three runs or fewer. The SeaWolves went 9-9 in such games in April

- After Casey Mize's six shutout innings on Friday, the right-hander has thrown 20 consecutive scoreless frames

- Today is the 11th of 23 meetings in 2019 between Erie and Altoona (11 at UPMC Park - April 4-10, June 3 - 5, July 11-14 ... 12 at PNG Field - April 29 - May 1, May 10 - 12, July 4 - 7, July 22- 24)

- The SeaWolves +28 run differential is second-best in the EL and the Curve -28 is ninth

- Erie leads the Eastern with a .248 batting average while Altoona is seventh at .238

- The SeaWolves have scored the fourth-most runs in the EL (226) while the Curve have scored the eighth-most (214)

- Erie hitters have struck out 437 times (second-fewest in the EL) while Altoona batters have gone down on strikeouts 460 times (sixth-fewest)

- Altoona has hit into the third-most double plays (37) and Erie is sixth in GIDP's (33)

- Erie pitching is seventh-best in the league in team ERA (3.54) while Altoona is 11th in team ERA (4.09)

- Both teams are among the lowest in walks allowed. Altoona is third (157) and Erie is fifth (170)

- Erie boasts the league's third-best defense (.982 fielding percentage) while Altoona leads the league (.984)

- The SeaWolves went 9-11 vs. the Curve in 2018 and 5-2 at UPMC Park

