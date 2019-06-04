NH Shuts out Bowie as Wall Extends League-Best Hit Streak to 15 Games

Manchester, NH - With a first-inning triple, Forrest Wall extended his league-best hitting streak to 15 games as the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Blue Jays Double-A affiliate) shut out the Bowie Baysox (Baltimore Orioles) 3-0 on Tuesday night at Delta Dental Stadium.

The Fisher Cats started the homestand with seven hits and three runs in their first two innings. Wall tripled to right center to start the bottom of the first, and Santiago Espinal singled him home. In the second frame, Kevin Smith and Chad Spanberger hit consecutive doubles for another run, and Espinal's second RBI single made it 3-0.

New Hampshire would be held hitless after the second inning, but Fisher Cats pitching was up to the task.

Nate Pearson retired all six batters he faced in a scheduled two inning start for the Fisher Cats. The Blue Jays top pitching prospect recorded three strikeouts.

Willy Ortiz (W, 1-3) followed with five innings of shutout relief, scattering just two hits and three walks with four strikeouts. Ty Tice (S, 4) worked around a double in a scoreless ninth to seal the win.

Bowie's Mason McCoy broke up a no-hit bid with a single in the sixth inning. Ryan McKenna, who starred at St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Dover, New Hampshire, finished 1-for-4 with a single, a lineout and two strikeouts.

The series continues on Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. RHP Yennsy Diaz (4-4, 4.02 ERA) is scheduled to start for the Fisher Cats against Bowie LHP Bruce Zimmerman (1-1, 2.94 ERA). The first 1,000 fans will receive a Cavan Biggio bobblehead, courtesy of Northeast Delta Dental.

