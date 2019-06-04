Akron RubberDucks Homestand Highlights (June 4-6)

(AKRON, OHIO) - The Akron RubberDucks kick off their home June schedule with a midweek three-game series starting tonight against the Reading Fightin' Phils. Tons of affordable, family fun is jam-packed into just three days including an Akron Racers-themed T-Shirt giveaway, Free Pop Night to celebrate local youth sports, and a special bonus Thursday fireworks show (Maroon 5).

School is out, summer vacation is finally here, and there's no better way to celebrate than RubberDucks baseball at Canal Park! Tonight and Thursday, kids can earn FREE tickets with the "Bring Your A+ Game" promotion. Parents can bring their children's report card to the Canal Park box office and receive a free ticket for each "A" or "O" grade earned!

Following the three-game series with the Reading Fightin' Phils, Canal Park will be hosting a full weekend of the Ohio High School Scholastic Association (OHSAA) boys' baseball state tournament action, June 7-9. Game times each day are slated for 10 a.m., 1 p.m., 4.pm., and 7 p.m. across Divisions I-IV. Gates will open for those games at 9 a.m. and tickets cost $8 each and can be purchased online or day-of-game at the Canal Park box office.

Tickets for the RubberDucks homestand start at $5 and fans can purchase tickets by stopping at the RubberDucks Box Office at Canal Park. The Box Office is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. On gamedays, it is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. through the end of the game, and Sundays it opens at 11 a.m. through game's end. Tickets are also available by calling 330-253-5151 or on www.akronrubberducks.com.

Downtown Akron Construction Update: Because of ongoing construction projects around downtown Akron, parking and driving may be affected. Please visit DriveAkron.com and Akronrubberducks.com for more road updates as the downtown construction project continues to progress.

June 4-6 Homestand Highlights

T-SHIRT TUESDAY - June 4 vs. Reading (7:05 p.m.), presented by Aaron's, First National Bank and 1590 WAKR

Probables: Reading - LHP Bailey Falter (4-3, 3.05) vs. Akron - LHP Tanner Tully (4-4, 3.70)

A Night at the Racers...A Celebration of Racers Fast Pitch - We share Main Street and the hearts of our fans. We're welcoming professional softball back to Akron!

T-Shirt Tuesday - Every Tuesday home game features a different t-shirt giveaway to the first 1,000 fans! Collect all nine themed shirts! Presented by First National Bank and Aaron's.

Racers Night - Fans can meet the Racers Joey Arrietta and other former players on the concourse during the game. Following the game, the movie "Burn the Ships" will be played on the video board, which depicts the journey of Arrietta and the Racers.

WELLNESS WEDNESDAY - June 5 vs. Reading (7:05 p.m.), presented by Summa Health and Sunny 101.7

Probables: Reading - RHP Mauricio Llovera (2-1, 4.84) vs. Akron - RHP Jake Paulson (3-3, 4.17)

Free Pop Night - Youth Sports Celebration - Is there a better way to celebrate youth sports in our community than with a Free Pop Night? We think not!

Free Pop Night - Purchase a Webster Duck Mug and drink free pop all night! Fans who have previously purchased Duck Mug will be able to get free refills on Coca-Cola products all night too! These refills, normally only $1, are eligible for Coca-Cola soda fountain, which includes Powerade and Minute Maid lemonade.

Craft Beer Night - Every Wednesday a local craft brewery will feature its products at Canal Park. This week it's Rhinegeist!

Wellness Wednesday - Every Wednesday home game is filled with fun ways to get active and stay healthy. Presented by Summa Health and Sunny 101.7.

Thirsty Thursday - June 6 vs. Reading (7:05 p.m.) - presented by Budweiser and ESPN Cleveland

Probables: Reading - RHP Ramon Rosso (3-2, 3.35) vs. Akron - LHP Sam Hentges (1-7, 4.55)

American Gladiator Night: Pros vs. Joes - Do you think you have what it takes to take on the Pros in a series of in-between-innings competitions? We'll see about that!

Thirsty Thursday - Enjoy $1 Budweiser draft beer and $1 soft drink specials at every Thursday home game!

(Bonus) Maroon 5 Fireworks - Presented by Goodyear

The Akron RubberDucks are the Double-A Eastern League affiliate of the Cleveland Indians. The 2019 season, powered by FirstEnergy, is the franchise's 23rd since moving to Akron. For more information, call 330-253-5151 or visit www.akronrubberducks.com.

