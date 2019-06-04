Game Recap: Thunder Limited to One Hit in 3-0 Loss to Hartford

June 4, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Trenton Thunder News Release





HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Yard Goats came within two outs of the first combined no-hitter in their franchise history in a 3-0 win over the Thunder on Tuesday night at Dunkin Donuts Park.

The Thunder stand 0.5 games ahead of Hartford for the top spot in the Eastern Division with 13 games left on the schedule before the end of the first half.

With one of the league's top relievers on the mound in the ninth inning, Hartford lefty Ben Bowden, Thunder center fielder Matt Lipka bunted his way aboard for the Thunder's first and only hit with one out. Bowden, who came back to strike out Hoy Jun Park and induce a ground out by Rashad Crawford to complete his league-leading 18th save, made his feelings known about Lipka's bunt single after the game which brought both teams out of the dugout to rush to the defense of their teammates. While nothing serious transpired as a result of the words shared between the two opponents, it nonetheless served as an interesting way for Tuesday night's game to end.

Right-hander Rico Garcia struck out nine of the first 11 batters he faced on Tuesday night on his way to matching a career-high with 11 strikeouts over six innings. Former Thunder reliever Jordan Foley followed Garcia with a 1-2-3 seventh inning and Logan Cozart retired the side in order in the eighth to set up the ninth inning showdown.

The Yard Goats touched Thunder starter Rony Garcia for three solo home runs over the first five innings to account for the only offense in the game. Colten Welker hit one in the first inning, Bret Boswell knocked one in the second and Mylz Jones hit one in the fifth inning for the Yard Goats. Despite the career-high in homers allowed, Garcia finished six innings for the second time with the Thunder allowing six hits and one walk.

Trevor Lane followed with two scoreless innings of relief to drop his ERA to 1.65 on the season.

The Thunder managed two baserunners other than the bunt single by Lipka. Chris Gittens reached on an error by SS Alan Trejo in the fifth inning and was later erased by an inning-ending double play. Lipka reached in the sixth inning on an error by CF Vance Vizcaino and stood on second with two out. Trenton's center fielder made his way to third with a stolen base, taken while Hartford starter Rico Garcia was receiving a throw back to the mound, but, was stranded there to end the inning.

Your Thunder continue their road trip on Wednesday night at 7:05pm against the Yard Goats. RHP Deivi Garcia (2-2, 3.46) will start for the Thunder, RHP Ashton Goudeau (3-2, 2.13) will go for Hartford. Pre-game coverage begins at 6:50pm on 920 AM The Jersey and online www.TrentonThunder.com/Broadcast.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from June 4, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.